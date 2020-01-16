Medline Canada Acquires Médi-Sélect

Medical and dental products distributor extends Medline reach in Quebec

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline Industries, Inc. today is announcing the acquisition of Médi-Sélect, a Quebec City-based medical and dental supplies distributor to join its Medline Canada operations. The all-cash transaction closed on January 9, 2020 and gives Medline Canada top market share in the Quebec market.

Médi-Sélect will remain an independent division of Medline Canada through 2020, led by current President, Philippe Cantin who will report to Ernie Philip, President of Medline Canada. All current employees will continue in their current roles and responsibilities.

"Médi-Sélect and Medline have a shared focus on the customer, nimble distribution and entrepreneurial culture," said Ernie Philip. "By joining these two family-owned healthcare companies, we are able to build on a strong legacy of quality and customer service while creating more opportunities for our customers."

This is Medline's second acquisition in Quebec since 2018, a sign of the company's increasing dedication investment and growth in the Canadian market. Montreal-based Dufort and Lavigne previously was acquired by Medline in 2018, giving Medline a coast-to-coast distribution network in Canada for the first time.

Philip added that the greater resources of Medline and its larger distribution network are expected to create synergies with our existing Dufort and Lavigne business and accelerate growth of Medline's brand into the Quebec market.

"We are excited to become part of a company that feels much like our own," said Cantin. "Médi-Sélect will get the benefit of the long-term operational stability of a global business while maintaining our local business, team and culture. It's a win-win for our companies and for the local healthcare providers Médi-Sélect serves."

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois. Medline has 24,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Medline Canada

Medline Canada has operated since 2006 and is now a $520M operating unit of Medline. Medline Canada's 420 employees, including 100 dedicated sales and clinical professionals, serve the entire continuum of care across Canada.



About Médi-Sélect

With unparalleled service, and an extensive selection of high quality products, Médi-Sélect stands apart as a leader in dental and medical product sales and distribution, trusted and relied upon by our distinguished clients. We collaborate closely with manufacturers worldwide as a distributor of medical and dental supplies in Quebec and Eastern Canada. We strive for constant innovation in everything we do, constantly looking for ways to improve and find solutions to serve healthcare better.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Medline

Related Links

http://www.medline.com

