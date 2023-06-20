Medline celebrates fully operational Ohio distribution center

Local representatives, customers and employees come together to recognize West Jefferson distribution center

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today celebrated its now fully operational 1.2 million-square-foot LEED-certified distribution center in West Jefferson, Ohio. To commemorate the milestone, U.S. Congressman Mike Carey, West Jefferson Mayor Ray Martin, and Dan Hurry, President of Advantus Health Partners and Chief Supply Chain Officer of Bon Secours Mercy Health, local dignitaries and representatives from Medline, major hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers in the region participated in an event, including a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility tours.

Medline was joined by local and state dignitaries in Ohio and customers across the continuum of care to celebrate its now fully operational 1.2 million-square-foot LEED distribution center in West Jefferson. The facility has brought over 500 new jobs to the West Jefferson area and is projected to reach $1 billion in sales by the end of 2023.

"Our West Jefferson distribution center embodies Medline's operational commitment to take care of not only our customers but also the communities in which we operate. At this pivotal moment, where we are now fully operational, it is important to celebrate the more than 500 team members who work hard every day to ensure the success of our customers," said Steve Miller, executive vice president of supply chain, Medline.

Since the $90 million state-of-the-art facility opened in 2020, it has brought over 500 new jobs to the West Jefferson area and is projected to reach $1 billion in sales by the end of 2023. This distribution center serves healthcare facilities across the continuum of care in Ohio and the Great Lakes Region.

"I am thrilled that Medline, a leading provider of medical supplies across the United States, has chosen to expand their national operations in Ohio's 15th Congressional District," said Congressman Mike Carey. "Our region's skilled workforce and centralized location provide an advantage to Medline as it supplies hospitals, nursing homes, and doctor's offices with supplies to meet patient care needs."

"Advantus Health Partners is honored to celebrate the opening of Medline's new distribution center, which will strengthen the health care supply chain at a critical time in our industry," said Dan Hurry, president of Advantus Health Partners. "We need strategic partners like Medline to help us reduce financial pressures and improve the quality of patient care to our growing client base of more than 200 hospitals, 1,700 sites of care and 600+ clinics in 46 states. That's why our team works side-by-side with Medline on design, innovation, reliability and standardization."

In the short time since the facility opened, it achieved the 2022 "Branch of the Year" award. This internal Medline award recognizes select distribution centers, across its 50+ locations throughout North America, for performance in safety and customer service, including quality and on-time shipment preparation and delivery. The Medline West Jefferson distribution center also received the 2022 Madison County Chamber of Commerce Industrial Award for positively impacting the central Ohio community through job growth and investment, and showing a commitment to the Madison community through involvement and collaboration with local entities and organizations.

"Medline has been very open and easy to work with, has been a good neighbor ever since opening their distribution center, and has provided well-paying and high-quality jobs for the surrounding community," said West Jefferson Mayor Ray Martin.

The West Jefferson facility is part of Medline's ongoing Healthcare Resilience Initiative, in which Medline has invested $2 billion since 2018 in domestic manufacturing, distribution, and IT to strengthen the country's healthcare supply chain. As part of the initiative, Medline added eight constructed distribution centers, totaling 9.7 million square feet, and expanded manufacturing capabilities during the pandemic to help meet ongoing PPE time-to-market demands.

Medline serves the nation's top healthcare systems, operating over 50 distribution centers and 20-plus manufacturing facilities across North America. Medline distributes 300,000 unique medical products, including 65,000+ manufactured by Medline.

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting http://www.medline.com/supply-chain/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 34,500+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Medline