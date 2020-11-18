Medline Expands Manufacturing in North America to Meet Demand for Face Masks

"Throughout the pandemic, Medline has been laser-focused on implementing new ideas to combat the national shortage of medical supplies. In particular, our customers have a critical need for readily available face masks. This is a significant capital investment in one of our largest manufacturing facilities that will increase the number of face masks Medline can offer to healthcare facilities and diversifies our PPE supply chain," said Charlie Mills, Medline Chief Executive Officer.

More than 30 healthcare providers spanning hospital systems, skilled nursing facilities and homecare providers already have raised their hand to purchase the made-in-America face masks as part of Medline's North American Manufacturing Expansion initiative, including Bon Secours Mercy Health, University of Washington Medicine, NorthShore University HealthSystem, Geisinger, Encompass Health, Wisconsin Illinois Senior Housing and CVS Pharmacy.

"In order to provide whole-person care to everyone who trusts us for their health care needs, it is crucial that our more than 80,000 team members have access to critical PPE at all times," says Marisa Farabaugh, SVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer, AdventHealth. "This expansion marks an important step in domestic manufacturing within the healthcare supply chain to ensure future resiliency and improves our ability to keep our providers, team members and patients safe."

This is the second manufacturing expansion by Medline in the U.S. in 2020. In April, the company launched hand sanitizer production at its Hartland, Wis. plant to help meet a nationwide shortage. Medline redeployed manufacturing capabilities in that facility to produce the 80 percent ethyl alcohol-based hand sanitizer and retrofitted one of its production rooms for the new product. The company also shifted manufacturing focus in its Meriden, Conn. plant to manufacture alcohol gel packets during the height of the shortages.

The Lithia Springs, Ga. location originally opened in 2011 and expanded in 2018. Currently, it produces incontinence products, including adult briefs, baby diapers, underpads and other products used in personal care and will continue to do so after the upcoming expansion. The plant currently employs 420 team members and will add 40 more employees to work on the new face mask lines.

New initiative supports Medline's North American growth

The Medline expansion in Lithia Springs enhances its already robust North American manufacturing footprint. The company has 20-plus manufacturing facilities currently producing lotions, infection prevention products, patient plastics, textiles, raw materials and incontinence products.

The latest expansion in Georgia was made possible in part by a $6 million contract awarded to Medline by the U.S. Department of Defense to increase domestic production capability for face masks.

Added Mills, "Investing in customer needs is at the heart of our company's philosophy. Our manufacturing capabilities are part of our DNA and go back to the origination of Medline as a company. Behind it all, of course, are our employees who have worked tirelessly to help healthcare work through this unusual year. We are gratified our planning allows us to add manufacturing capacity and help hospitals, nursing homes and physician offices even more quickly."

To learn more about Medline's face mask manufacturing initiative, visit the Medline manufacturing expansion video. Learn more about Medline's supply chain expertise at https://www.medline.com/pages/about-us/supply-chain-expertise/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

