Medline Expands Respiratory Care Portfolio

"Working with Hospitech strengthens Medline's portfolio of respiratory solutions designed to improve care, reduce risk and manage costs," says Tim Finnigan, respiratory division president at Medline. "AG Cuffill allows clinicians to make monitoring cuff pressure a standard of care while reducing the risks and costs associated with pressures above or below the recommended range."

Measuring and adjusting cuff pressure is critical for patients intubated with a cuffed endotracheal (ET) tube, trach tube, or LMA. Cuff pressures can change rapidly, especially during transport or as patients change position, such as proning. The AG Cuffill is a device that enhances patient safety while diminishing the risk of cross contamination. The device can be used by all medical professionals, including respiratory, anesthesia, first responders and home providers to reduce potential for aspirations with an under-inflated cuff or ischemic injury that can result from over-inflation. This new partnership will leverage more than 400 acute and surgery center Medline sales reps to help expand the product's presence in hospitals and surgery centers across the country.

"The partnership with Medline aligns with Hospitech's mission to ease and improve the treatment of ventilated patients while improving patient outcomes," says Yoav Venkert, CEO of Hospitech Respiration. "After becoming a standard-of-care in hundreds of hospitals and EMS teams in the USA, Europe, Asia, and other markets, this new partnership with Medline allows us to further grow our reach and offer every healthcare and homecare provider across the USA access to our intuitive disposable manometer for airway cuff pressure management."

Expanding Medline's footprint in respiratory care

The new distribution agreement with Hospitech Respiration Ltd. complements Medline's commitment to providing innovative solutions to improve care for respiratory patients and patients requiring mechanical ventilation. As respiratory diseases are leading causes of death and disability around the world, the demand for respiratory care devices is expected to continue to rise. To help customers navigate evolving patient care challenges, Medline continues to tap into the knowledge and insights from respiratory professionals to help the company expand its solutions portfolio. In the last two years, Medline's Respiratory has expanded significantly, including 15 new product introductions and an expanded team of nearly 20 Respiratory Specialists working one-on-one with customers.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 26,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

Hospitech Respiration Ltd

Hospitech Respiration Ltd. is an Israeli based medical devices company. The company utilizes extensive expertise to improve safety and reduce complications in ventilated patients by developing and manufacturing a platform of advanced airway management solutions, from the fully automated AG100s system for cuff pressure control and evacuation of secretions to the disposable AG Cuffill Manometer. Hospitech products are all FDA 510(k) cleared and CE marked. Learn more about Hospitech at www.hospitech.co.il and www.cuffill.com

