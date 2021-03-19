Medline Expands UV Disinfection Portfolio

Nearly 90% of healthcare providers regularly use a tablet or mobile device , and data indicates that mobile devices are a known source of agents that cause healthcare-associated infections and healthcare workers rarely disinfect them.

U.S. hospitals are already implementing the touchless and rapid UV disinfection with individual and shared-use devices like phones and tablets. Lab testing has shown that ExpressPro eliminates up to 99.99% of pathogens from devices, including C. difficile, MRSA, SARS CoV-2,the virus that causes COVID-19, and Coronavirus 229E.

Enhancing hand hygiene strategies

Hospitals across the country are integrating ExpressPro into their hand-hygiene stations and overall protocols, even looking to include them as part of the visitor sign in process, to expand infection prevention to every person inside the facility. While other UV device disinfection technology usually clean only parts of a digital device, the proprietary elements within ExpressPro allows it to disinfect all 360 degrees of the device. Inside the ExpressPro, devices lay on a bed of quartz combined with reflective interventions, allowing UV light to hit all sides of the phone or tablet.

"Digital devices have become more prevalent in healthcare settings. We know that pathogens are getting smarter. By joining forces with Medline, we're making it possible to elevate what it means to build a culture of safety for facilities looking to fight historical and emerging infection threats," said Wesley LaPorte, Co-Founder and CEO of PhoneSoap.

"Our teams go to great lengths to understand our customers' challenges," said Megan Henken, vice president of EVS product management at Medline. "This insight allows us to stay on top of industry trends and needs so we can provide sound recommendations and solutions that drive outcomes."

A continuum of UV disinfection solutions

The new distribution agreement with PhoneSoap is the latest addition to Medline's UV technology offerings and now includes solutions for cleaning digital devices, the air and surfaces.

In addition to ExpressPro, Medline is also the exclusive distributor of Scientific Air, which combines UVC chamber, a HEPA filtration system, and a carbon filter to help purify and disinfect particulates in the air, and Solaris Lytbot for surface disinfection.

Read how Medline works with customers to support infection prevention goals at https://www.medline.com/infection-prevention/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of more than 1,200 trucks and does business in over 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

