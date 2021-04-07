Medline Launches Chronic Wound Care Course Series to Empower Clinicians in Low-Resource Settings

"Despite chronic wounds having been recognized as a global health epidemic years ago, wound care still to this day is not a specialty in much of the world," said Evelyn Miller, senior social responsibility specialist at Medline. "Whether in a healthcare facility in rural Alaska or a bustling province of Argentina, this education series will provide clinicians with actionable knowledge to ensure that patients with chronic wounds get the care they deserve, regardless of their circumstance."

Industry data estimates that over 400 million people worldwide have wounds, however not all clinicians have access to wound care education. Chronic wounds include a variety of injuries, but diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and pressure injuries are the most common.

Multiyear plan to drive wound care training

Phase one of a multiyear project to build wound care capacity and empower clinicians in low-resource communities began in 2019, through a partnership with the Nurses Specialized in Wound, Ostomy and Continence Canada (NSWOCC). Medline volunteers and NSWOCC nurses introduced a wound care assessment tool to clinicians in Argentina, training more than 200 local physicians and nurses on best practices – from wound types to pressure injury staging.

Now, Medline is launching the four-course series through Medline University, accessible online to clinicians around the world. This comes at a time when in-person education series have come to a near halt due to COVID-19. Available at no cost, the courses are designed to educate clinicians on important topics such as:

The educational series is a product of Medline's Global Health Initiative, a Corporate Social Responsibility venture that leverages employee skills and expertise to build strong, resilient health systems and make healthcare run better, globally.

"We're making wound care education accessible to all clinicians to solve treatment issues for common wounds as well as chronic wounds to improve patient outcomes," said Shelley Masyoluk, who is volunteering her expertise for this project and also serves as the director of clinical engagement at Medline Canada. "As a wound care nurse for over 30 years, providing the correct treatment and assessment at first contact substantially improves healing time and reduces readmissions. In low-resource settings with limited access to education, additional education can empower clinicians to make a real difference."

To learn more about the Medline Global Health Initiative's chronic wound care series, please visit Medline University here: https://www.medlineuniversity.com/medline/ghi-educational-series.

About Medline:

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of more than 1,200 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Medline

Related Links

medline.com

