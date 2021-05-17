Medline Launches REFLEX™ Nitinol Staple System to Enhance Surgical Patient Outcomes

"The Medline UNITE Foot & Ankle team is laser-focused on developing specialty implant systems that enhance surgical techniques and improve patient outcomes. To help us create the new REFLEX Staple System, we leveraged expertise from several fellowship-trained foot & ankle surgeons," said Scott Goldstein, director of marketing at Medline UNITE Foot & Ankle. "The ACFAS annual scientific conference is an opportunity to interact with leading experts in the field and gain key insights that will allow us to continue developing innovations that address their unmet needs."

Several traditional staple designs used in foot and ankle surgeries are loaded onto an insertion tool to keep the staple's legs parallel, but this often becomes challenging if the bones shift just slightly. The REFLEX system improves on older designs and features an adjustable inserter that allows the surgeon to expand and contract the implant's legs for easy insertion. The staples are designed with a slightly curved bridge to provide more even compression across the fusion site.

Many staples cannot be reloaded onto conventional insertion tools and many systems do not offer a removal tool. The REFLEX system's inserter is designed with an innovative elevator-tip design that facilitates implant removal and reinsertion.

Expanding Medline's footprint in foot and ankle implant solutions

This latest innovation illustrates Medline's commitment to collaborating with leading foot and ankle surgeons to develop intelligently designed, intuitive implant systems. REFLEX is just one of a dozen new implant systems the Medline UNITE division plans to launch in 2021.

