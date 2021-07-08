Medline, RenalSense Partner to Offer UO Monitoring System

BROOKLINE, Mass., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline Industries, Inc., a leading global healthcare manufacturer and distributor, and RenalSense Ltd., a privately-held medical device company and developer of Clarity RMS™, today announced the signing of a commercial distribution partnership for the North American market. The clinically-validated Clarity RMS patient monitoring system continuously measures urine flow rates and automatically transmits real-time data and fluctuation notifications to medical staff and electronic medical records (EMR). The partnership with Medline gives RenalSense and Clarity RMS the marketing muscle required to scale current sales and marketing efforts already underway in the North American market while enhancing Medline's offerings to healthcare workers.

Today, Medline offers customers a broad range of Foley catheter tray options. The company's nurse-designed trays standardize best practice and promote aseptic technique to help reduce the occurrence of Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTI). The addition of RenalSense's technology furthers Medline's history of offering significant value to its customers and their patients. Clarity RMS not only improves bedside workflow for nurses and physicians, but also addresses outcomes-based initiatives, especially those focused on the kidneys.

"As a market leader, Medline offers RenalSense the ability to exponentially scale current sales and marketing of our existing product line as well as the ability to integrate our novel sensor-based technology into Medline's patented single-layer trays," said Avi Kleiman, CEO of RenalSense. "With help from Medline, we immediately have access to Medline's impressive customer base and marketing organization while allowing Medline to bring additional value to its customers via electronic, real-time urine output monitoring."

In the current healthcare system, nearly all patients' essential physiological functions are electronically monitored and displayed. Frontline healthcare workers routinely rely on devices that monitor heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation levels, etc., to alert them to irregularities and enable them to provide minute-by-minute lifesaving care. Similarly, real-time, accurate, electronic monitoring of urine output will help improve the clinical management of patients by enabling clinicians to detect early signs of changes in renal function. This is critical for patients at risk of acute kidney injury (AKI) and has been shown to help clinicians identify AKI earlier. This information facilitates rapid intervention, assessment of treatment efficacy and assisting fluid balance management.

"By partnering with a company like RenalSense that has established market presence, we can help our customers enhance the efficacy of critical care monitoring, and provide them with easy to obtain renal diagnostics in real-time to aid in early intervention," said Mary Pat Eble, MSN, RN, National Clinical Product Specialist for Medline's Urology Division.

About Clarity RMS

Clarity RMS is a critical care monitoring system that continuously measures urine flow, automatically transmitting real-time data and notifications of fluctuations, on a 24/7 basis, to the medical staff and EMR. This information, which reflects changes in renal function, has been shown to provide an early sign of risk of acute kidney injury (AKI) to facilitate rapid intervention. In addition, the information is invaluable for monitoring treatment efficacy and managing fluid balance.

About RenalSense

RenalSense is a privately-owned medical device company dedicated to real-time renal diagnostics. The company's first product, Clarity RMS, provides continuous, automatic monitoring of urine flow, enabling better patient care and ICU economics. RenalSense's next-generation products will provide additional real-time parameters and expanded diagnostic capabilities to further improve critical care management in the ICU and peri-operative setting. Learn more about RenalSense at www.renalsense.com.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of more than 1,200 trucks and does business in more than 125 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

