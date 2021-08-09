Medline Signs Contracts with 50 Plus Hospitals to Enhance Operating Room Efficiencies through Surgical Preference Card Management

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced new customer contracts, representing more than 50 hospitals across the U.S., for PrefConnect®, a digital preference card review system to help ensure accurate and complete operating room (OR) supply pick lists.

Preference cards are a surgeon's personalized "recipe"; a critical checklist of items needed in the OR for a particular procedure. According to research though, these cards are not regularly reviewed, and as a result, only 61% of supplies on a typical preference card are actually utilized during surgery. By applying a proprietary algorithm to continually track, update and make recommendations for surgeon preference cards, Medline's cloud-based technology solutions partner PrefConnect helps reduce waste, human error and unnecessary time spent obtaining and returning supplies.

"The cost of not using an estimated 40% of supplies really adds up. PrefConnect utilizes data analysis to optimize surgical efficiencies, ultimately bridging the gap between supply chain management and OR leadership," said David Crosswhite, market sales director of Medline Acute Care.

PrefConnect currently manages more than 100,000 preference cards with a supply value of more than $2 billion. On average PrefConnect reduced 9 supplies per preference card; with an average cost savings of $63 per card, according to company data. The solution works with all major electronic health record (EHR) systems.

"Medline's ability to form deep relationships with hospitals that go beyond transactional and offer them solutions that drive meaningful operational results has helped us expand PrefConnect's presence," said PrefConnect Co-Founder Luis Romero. "We are proud to be able to collaborate with the company to help hospitals transform data into greater efficiencies in the OR."

Visit the Medline Newsroom for a recent interview with Luis Romero on the importance of preference cards in the OR, the challenges of keeping these cards accurate and complete, and how PrefConnect is helping to optimize supply efficiencies.

Learn more about Medline's supply chain solutions at https://www.medline.com/pages/supply-chain/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of more than 1,200 trucks and does business in more than 125 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About PrefConnect

PrefConnect™ is a cloud-based surgeon preference card cleanse and optimization software. With proprietary recommendation logic, PrefConnect™ provides you with visibility and actionable information to optimize your preference cards. PrefConnect is part of Ternio Group, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Ternio was founded in 2014 with a simple mission: to provide hospitals with a 360-degree approach to surgical management. Underlying this mission are deeply ingrained core values of service and innovation. It began with creating and delivering a better solution for instrument management, improving turnaround times, integrating technology, and assuring superior quality. www.prefconnect.com www.terniogroup.com.

