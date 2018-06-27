Medline to Award $100,000 in Breast Cancer Community Grants

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, but when detected in its earliest stages, the five-year survival rate is 90 percent. To help improve patient care in communities across the country, Medline's 2018 Community Impact Grant program will award up to $100,000 to non-profit breast cancer related organizations. Individual grants will range from $5,000 to $25,000.

"We are dedicated to strengthening the communities we live and work in. From our customers to loved ones of our own employees, we have seen the emotional impact breast cancer has on families. Through this grant program, we are committed to supporting organizations as they fight to eradicate breast cancer," says Karen Frey, philanthropy manager at Medline.

Since 2005, Medline has been uniting healthcare professionals, breast cancer patients and survivors. The company launched an awareness campaign in support of prevention and early detection and has donated $2 million to breast cancer charities nationwide.

Organizations must be a 501(c)(3) and based in the United States to be eligible. Deadline to apply is Aug. 31, 2018 and the grants will be announced by Oct. 10. Visit https://www.medline.com/pages/community-impact-grant/ for more information.

