Medline to Offer In-Person Access to Leading Wound Care Experts at WOCN Society's 50th Annual Conference

"Fifty years ago, WOC nurses treated wounds and taught patients how to care for their skin. The increase in chronic conditions in the United States has led to health systems taking a more proactive approach toward preventative care," says Margaret Falconio-West, a CWOCN and vice president of clinical services at Medline. "The role of WOC nurses has evolved into assessing and recognizing patients who are at risk and putting forth best practices to prevent skin breakdown."

The news show experience called "The Pulse" will air live June 3 and June 4 at Medline's booth 742. Attendees can hear from such experts as Dr. Joyce Black, Professor in the College of Nursing at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and best known for her work with the National Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel (NPUAP). As a national wound care expert, Dr. Black's work to identify the problem of deep tissue pressure injury and clarify its definition helped lead her to receiving the NPUAP President's Recognition Award.

Additionally, Dr. Greg Schultz, Professor and Director of the Institute for Wound Research at the University of Florida and member of the Global Wound Biofilm Expert Panel, will speak to biofilm's impact on wounds and strategy for implementing an effective biofilm wound care plan. Dr. Schultz has authored more than 300 scientific publications that have been cited more than 17,000 times.

Find the complete lineup for "The Pulse" at http://medlineconferences.com/wocn2018 or catch the live YouTube stream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IH76P_Z8RQQ for the Sunday, June 3 broadcast and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mq4W_b5TFMs for the Monday, June 4 show.

Products to Support Clinical Practice

The company will also highlight its comprehensive portfolio of solutions to support clinical practice from prevention to treatment:

Skin Champion Program: Pressure injuries impact 2.5 million people a year and result in more than 17,000 lawsuits annually. Educational tools can help empower staff to perform at their very best. Medline's Skin Champion Program was developed by certified WOC nurses and features pre-built educational modules to address four common issues impacting wound care, including pressure injuries, skin care, wound etiologies and special populations.

PluroGel®: The unique burn and wound dressing is 100 percent water-soluble, bio-compatible, cell-friendly and non-ionic. It aids in the creation of an optimal moist wound healing environment that helps to protect healthy tissue and soften wound debris.

Comfort Glide: Repositioning, transferring and lifting patients multiple times a day takes a toll on caregivers and patients. Comfort Glide products, such as the Comfort Glide Air help reduce the effort needed for patient movement and promote a safe environment for caregivers and their patients

: Repositioning, transferring and lifting patients multiple times a day takes a toll on caregivers and patients. Comfort Glide products, such as the Comfort Glide Air help reduce the effort needed for patient movement and promote a safe environment for caregivers and their patients Remedy: Leading skin care brand that follows care in formulation, proven performance and complete product selection to meet clinical needs.

Meet the Author of "Chicken Soup for the Nurses Soul"

A compensation and productivity survey completed by WOCN members indicated that having inadequate time to complete their job and working too many hours are the most common areas contributing to job dissatisfaction. These factors often lead to burn out, making self-care essential to help nurses stay nurtured and balanced. That's why Medline is partnering with LeAnn Thieman, an expert in nurse recruitment, nurse retention and work life balance, and also author of 14 "Chicken Soup for the Soul" books. On Tuesday, June 5, Thieman will sign and distribute copies of "Chicken Soup for the Nurses Soul" at the Medline booth. Listed on The New York Times Best Sellers list, the book tells stories from all types of nurses, including the patients that have impacted them, their personal ups and downs as nurses and tips to help encourage empowerment. To be eligible to participate in the book signing, conference attendees must stop by the Medline hosted breakfast on Tuesday at 7 a.m. EDT to receive a voucher.

Additionally, visit https://www.medline.com/pages/clinical-expertise/advanced-wound-care/ to see how Medline is raising the standard of wound care through innovation.

