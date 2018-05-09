Medline to Unveil Consumer Website for Ordering Resident Supplies at Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference

To be unveiled at this year's Argentum 2018 Senior Living Executive Conference in San Diego at booth 321, PersonalCareDirect.com includes essential personal care products, such as incontinence supplies, skin health products, mobility aids, oral care necessities and nutritional supplements, among other products.

"Our customers always are exploring ways to improve resident and their family satisfaction. Families spend a great deal of time trying to find quality, reliable supplies for their loved ones. PersonalCareDirect.com is a solution for both communities and families," says Shawn Scott, senior vice president of Post-Acute National Sales at Medline. "Any resident of a community offering PersonalCareDirect.com will have access to Medline's high quality, professional-grade personal care supplies through one online portal."

The launch of PersonalCareDirect.com coincides with rising rates of incontinence. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes more than half of older Americans experience incontinence, and it is the second leading cause of institutionalization. Families often purchase the wrong type of product or product size due to inadequate education, putting the resident at risk for leakage, discomfort and compromised skin integrity. Medline's Personal Care Direct website features education to help families select the correct product and brief size.

Assisted living communities can get started with a simple sign up through Medline.com. Providers will receive a community code that families can use to order supplies.

