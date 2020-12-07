Medline, VitalTech to Bring Virtual Care and Remote Monitoring to Physician Offices

VitalTech is a virtual care and RPM platform that assists physicians in improving patient care through continuous patient monitoring that provides real-time data to guide care management. The HIPAA-compliant platform helps improve patient outcomes at a lower cost while reducing readmission rates, providing billing output for the new CMS RPM CPT codes and tracking time spent with patients for auditing and billing purposes. Recent changes to CMS that relaxed regulatory requirements for telehealth have enabled physicians to offer more reimbursable virtual care options to patients.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, it has strained the in-person relationship between patients and healthcare providers," says Steve Burns, executive vice president of alternate site sales at Medline. "Through this partnership with VitalTech, we want to make it easier for our customers to continue providing exceptional care to their patients by offering a solution that creates a genuine virtual care relationship."

The VitalTech RPM offers:

Medical Device Integrations – Vitals can be collected through integrated Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) medical devices.

– Vitals can be collected through integrated Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) medical devices. Video & Messaging – Enables multi-user video calls for virtual check-in and connects patients to their healthcare providers, caregivers, and families.

– Enables multi-user video calls for virtual check-in and connects patients to their healthcare providers, caregivers, and families. Nutrition & Medication – Medication reminder push alerts are available and nutritional data can be logged through voice inputs or barcode scanning.

– Medication reminder push alerts are available and nutritional data can be logged through voice inputs or barcode scanning. Ability to Manage Patients by Disease State – Patient-reported data enables practitioners to provide targeted care plans and assisting in identifying patient risk factors. COPD, Heart Failure, Diabetes, Renal Failure and Obesity are conditions that are managed well with RPM.

In February 2020, less than one percent of primary care visits were virtual. In April 2020 as the pandemic escalated in North America, telehealth accounted for 43% of all U.S. primary care visits. Since then, that adoption has increased as healthcare providers look for sustainable alternatives in the face of an unrelenting virus and federal government policy changes aimed at broadening access to telehealth.

"Medline's nationwide scale and consultative relationships combined with our best-in-class remote monitoring platform will provide doctors and patients with a reliable solution for remote comprehensive care," says Ernie Lance, executive vice president of sales and marketing at VitalTech. "This is a great step forward for physician practices looking to provide effective and fast care to patients when COVID-19 or other health concerns restrict patient access to clinician facilities."

To learn more about VitalTech remote patient monitoring solutions, please visit us at https://www.medline.com/pages/request-information-vitaltech-remote-patient-monitoring.

About Medline:

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About VitalTech:

VitalTech develops technologies that empower patients to better care for their safety, health, and wellness. We arm companies with the tools to improve health and wellness, foster independence and enrich relationships. VitalTech began as a biosensor technology company and has expanded to development of VitalCare, our integrated digital health platform. VitalCare simplifies workflows and supports connected care through remote patient monitoring. Critical data is collected on our devices and pushed via the cloud to user apps, family connect apps, care teams apps, administrative web portals, and third-party integrations. To learn more about VitalTech, please visit: www.vitaltech.com.

