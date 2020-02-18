MedLite ID announces new Chairman of the Board, Chief Operating Officer/ Chief Financial Officer and Board Member

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedLite ID today announced the appointment of Dr. Wayne Provost as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Dr. Provost is the inventor/founder of MedLite ID. The appointment is effective immediately.

Dr. Provost is associated with over 100 patents ranging from mechanical devices, dental products, medical devices and medical software products. Dr. Provost, the inventor/founder of MedLite ID, has served on the Board of Directors since its inception. The appointment is effective immediately. He founded the Innovation Guidance and Solutions Department at Dixie State University (DSU) and he is presently the Director of that program. MedLite ID was the first product to be commercialized out of that program.

"For the past eleven years I have been trying to solve the infusion confusion problem healthcare providers face daily. My main goal was to relieve the anxiety and stress healthcare providers go through in an emergency situation," Dr. Provost said. He continued, "Five years ago Jeff Stewart, who presently serves on the MedLite ID Board, came into my life, and with his help, many new prototypes were constructed, and patents filed. I'm delighted Dixie State University President Dr. Richard Williams and the Provost of Dixie State University, Dr. Michael Lacourse believed in the MedLite ID product, and allowed us to incubate our product in the Atwood Innovation Plaza."

"We have assembled a brilliant management team to move this product forward, and I'm extremely proud of our product of our results. We look forward to working together, as a unified team, to rapidly grow our revenue while helping to reduce the risks associated with multiple IV infusions and the stress healthcare providers face every day," Provost concluded.

MedLite ID also announced that veteran healthcare operations and financial leader Steven Savage has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer. Savage was most recently CEO of Executive Performance group where he focused on group organizational performance. In this new position, Mr. Savage will lead MedLite ID's operations and finance teams through the next phase of growth.

In addition, MedLite ID also added Jack Friedman to the Board of Directors. Friedman was a senior vice president of accountable care services and payer relations for Providence Health & Services and chief executive officer of Providence Health Plan. In his role, Jack was responsible for the strategic direction of accountable care delivery and financing models to improve quality, cost and access throughout Providence Health & Services' five-state region. Jack also drove strategy and operations of Providence Health Plan, serving 400,000 people.

Rodney Schutt, MedLite ID's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I'm confident in our future and in Dr. Provost's leadership as we continue to grow and deliver strong value to our customers, employees and shareholders, as well as the patients we are dedicated to. I have no doubt Wayne's deep knowledge of the problem and our solution, combined with his recognized leadership in the industry, will help realize MedLite ID's full potential as it accelerates revenue growth."

"Now we have a strong leadership team in place, our focus now shifts to accelerated revenue growth and we are fortunate to have made the right additions to our team to align our world-class innovation with industry leading operational practices to drive MedLite ID's commercial reach," concluded Mr. Schutt.

About MedLite ID

MedLite ID is a medical device manufacturer partnered with Notre Dame and Dixie State Universities to develop a unique solution designed to light the primary medication infusion line (sometimes referred to as the safe push line) in a visually distinct and easily identifiable way to help prevent "infusion confusion", reduce the risk of medical errors and to improve patient safety. For more information on MedLite ID, please visit www.medliteid.com

Contact: Terri Greulich, Director of Marketing, MedLite ID:

terri.greulich@medliteid.com

SOURCE MedLite ID, Inc.

