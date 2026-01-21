Medlive Expands Advisory Board with Three Leading Oncology Experts

Appointments strengthen the company's commitment to evidence-based continuing medical education across hepatobiliary cancers, multiple myeloma, and thoracic oncology

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medlive, a provider of trusted education from leading clinician associations and established patient advocacy groups, is proud to announce the appointment of three distinguished oncology specialists to our Advisory Board: Ghassan Abou-Alfa, MD, JD, MBA, PhD(hc), Hans Lee, MD, and Aaron Lisberg, MD.

The new Advisory Board members bring extensive clinical and research expertise that will help guide Medlive's educational programming strategy, driving the ongoing improvement of patient outcomes in oncology.

"These appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, clinically relevant education that addresses real-world challenges facing oncology practitioners, cancer patients, and their caregivers," said Robert Rosenbloom, CEO of Medlive. "Dr. Abou-Alfa, Dr. Lee, and Dr. Lisberg are respected leaders in their fields, and their insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our educational portfolio."

New Advisory Board Members

Ghassan Abou-Alfa, MD, JD, MBA, PhD(hc) Professor of Medicine is an Attending Physician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He specializes in hepatobiliary malignancies, including hepatocellular carcinoma and cholangiocarcinoma.

Hans Lee, MD, serves as Director of Myeloma Research at Sarah Cannon Research Institute. His clinical and research efforts are focused on advancing the care and treatment of patients with multiple myeloma and other plasma cell dyscrasias. Specifically, Dr. Lee's primary research efforts are concentrated on developing novel treatment approaches in multiple myeloma through early phase clinical trials, and his work has been extensively published in leading peer-reviewed medical journals.

Aaron Lisberg, MD is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, specializing in thoracic oncology. His research interests include novel drug development, antibody-drug conjugates, immunotherapy, and metabolic therapies for lung cancer. Dr. Lisberg has collaborated with MedliveCME since 2020 on educational initiatives addressing lung cancer therapeutics and clinical trial access. Dr. Lisberg's work has been published in leading medical journals including Nature, Lancet Oncology, The Journal of Clinical Oncology, and The Journal of Thoracic Oncology.

About Medlive

Medlive delivers trusted education from the leading clinician associations, established patient advocacy groups, and expert voices in oncology, neurology, rare disease and more. Healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers engage with video-based education on Medlive, generating insights, data, and outcomes that drive the ongoing creation of patient-centered education with meaningful impact on clinical practice. The Medlive partner network has empowered millions of learners, allowing them to keep pace with the latest healthcare discoveries and improving health outcomes for all. Visit our About Us page for more information.

