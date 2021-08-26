HAMILTON, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Claims Management innovator Medlogix announced that Julie McCullough has joined the organization as National Sales Director. She will be responsible for lead generation, new client acquisition, and relationship management.

"I am excited to lend my talents to such a vibrant organization, and I look forward to contributing to their continued growth and success." Tweet this Medlogix Announces Julie McCullough has joined their Growing Business Development Team

Julie's dynamic career spans over 20 years and includes serving as a Police Officer in Richardson, TX. From there, Julie took her passion for helping people, and worked in various roles in the Hospital and Rehabilitative setting including Client Services Manager, Program Coordinator, and Wellness Coach, where she implemented site-wide Wellness and Disease Management Programs for the employee population. In recent years, Julie excelled as an IME Area-Sales Manager and a Commercial and Workers' Compensation Account Manager for a large national managed care company

"We are excited to welcome Julie to our growing team," said Steve Armenti, Senior Vice President of Business Development. "Julie's results-oriented focus coupled with her passion for relationship development will be a significant enhancement to our current and future customers."

As a medical claims management innovator, Medlogix delivers a proven mix of medical and technical expertise that enables its clients to navigate the medical claims process from initial filing through close. Medlogix's offerings include a seamless collaboration through its proprietary MyMedlogix™ technology, recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals, and access to a national network of premier health care providers.

"I am excited to lend my talents to such a vibrant organization," said McCullough, "and I look forward to contributing to their continued growth and success."

About Medlogix®

Medlogix is a technology-driven, clinically based, medical claims management provider. The company offers a comprehensive solution for streamlining insurance claims, backed by more than 35 years of claims management experience and powered by advanced technology. However, what makes us truly different is the standard we set for ourselves in terms of service to our customers. It begins by coming to work each day to improve upon everything we do. Whether it's our process, our technology, an idea that advances the industry, or any aspect of the customer experience, we are committed to making a positive impact, and it is why we can say with confidence, "Expect Exceptional." Visit http://www.medlogix.com to learn more.

SOURCE Medlogix

Related Links

https://www.medlogix.com

