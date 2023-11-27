Medlogix Announces Susan Tidball has Joined its Business Development Team!

News provided by

Medlogix, LLC

27 Nov, 2023, 07:30 ET

HAMILTON, N.J., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medlogix, a leading national medical claims management solutions provider, has announced that Susan Tidball has joined the organization as Vice President of Business Development.

Susan brings over 10 years of strategic marketing, sales and account management experience in the property and casualty insurance industry and excels at leading business development and customer relationship efforts.

“I am proud to join the Medlogix family of companies and plan to be a driving force in their expansive growth in the coming years.”
"We are thrilled to welcome Susan to our growing Business Development team," said Steve Armenti, Executive Vice President of National Enterprise Sales. "Susan's strong record of accomplishment and collaborative approach will play a key role in cultivating new business opportunities as we continue to expand."

As a medical claims management innovator, Medlogix delivers a proven mix of medical and technical expertise that enables its clients to navigate the medical claims process from initial filing through close. Medlogix's offerings include a seamless collaboration through its proprietary MyMedlogix™ technology, recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals, and access to a national network of premier health care providers.

"I am proud to join the Medlogix family of companies and plan to be a driving force in their expansive growth in the coming years," said Susan. "What drew me to Medlogix was their superior MyMedlogix™ medical claims management platform, their exceptional commitment to customer service, and their evolving product expansion; all of which are guided by listening to their customers' needs."

About Medlogix®
Medlogix is a technology-driven, clinically based medical claims management provider. The company offers a comprehensive solution for streamlining insurance claims, backed by over 35 years of claims management experience, and powered by advanced technology. Our complete, integrated solution includes seamless collaboration through proprietary technology; recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals; and access to a national network of premier health care providers. Visit https://medlogix.com to learn more.

SOURCE Medlogix, LLC

