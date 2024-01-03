Medlogix Announces that Melissa Dillingham has Joined its National Account Management Team!

HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical claims management innovator Medlogix, today announced that Melissa Dillingham has joined the organization as Assistant Vice President of National Accounts.

Melissa brings nearly 30 years of experience in the property and casualty and medical claims management market where she served in various National Account Management and Business Analyst roles. Melissa prides herself in the long-standing relationships she has developed over the years and bringing value to the customers that she serves.

"We are thrilled to welcome Melissa to our National Account Management team," said Medlogix President, Craig Goldstein. "As we continue our business expansion, it is critical that we bring professionals on board who share our passion for providing exceptional service and achieving great outcomes. Her impressive record of accomplishment in the national insurance arena, will immediately bolster our service delivery and expansion efforts."

As a medical claims management innovator, Medlogix delivers a proven mix of medical and technical expertise that enables its clients to navigate the medical claims process from initial filing through close.

"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to join the well-respected team at Medlogix," said Dillingham. "I have been fortunate to collaborate with them over the years and knew that their corporate philosophy and customer-centric approach aligned with my values. I am eager to hit the ground running!"

About Medlogix®

Medlogix is a technology-driven, clinically based medical claims management provider. The company offers a comprehensive solution for streamlining insurance claims, backed by over 35 years of claims management experience, and powered by advanced technology. Our complete, integrated solution includes seamless collaboration through proprietary technology; recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals; and access to a national network of premier health care providers. Visit https://medlogix.com to learn more.

SOURCE Medlogix, LLC