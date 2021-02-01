Medlogix Announces the Addition of Cindy Pirozzi To their Executive Leadership Team

Cindy's dynamic career spans over 25 years where she has served in a variety of senior leadership, business development and entrepreneurial roles. She is a well-regarded professional in the property and casualty insurance and medical claims management industries and excels at leading business development and customer relationship efforts.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a highly-respected and vibrant industry leader as Cindy Pirozzi to our Executive team," said Medlogix's President, Craig Goldstein. "Her impressive record of accomplishment and collaborative, solutions-based approach are the perfect fit for our company, and will immediately bolster our Workers' Compensation service delivery and expansion efforts."

As a medical claims management innovator, Medlogix delivers a proven mix of medical and technical expertise that enables its clients to navigate the medical claims process from initial filing through close. Medlogix's offerings include a seamless collaboration through its proprietary MyMedlogix™ technology; recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals; and access to a national network of premier health care providers.

"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to join the well-respected team at Medlogix," said Pirozzi. "The company has an exceptional customer value position and a longstanding reputation as a best-in-class medical claims management provider. I am eager to contribute to their future growth and success."

