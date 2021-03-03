Medly Pharmacy and Heal Announce New Partnership to Bring Critical Prescriptions Into Patients' Homes

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Medly Pharmacy announced its new partnership with Heal , the pioneer of in-home primary care, to help patients access critical medications and prescriptions without ever leaving their homes, no matter their income level, age, or physical mobility. Patients who book a virtual consultation or doctor house call using Heal's technology-empowered platform will now be able to have their prescriptions delivered to their door same-day through Medly Pharmacy — enabling a seamless, holistic experience for the patient.

Heal and Medly Pharmacy are aligned on the mission to increase medical care access and improve health outcomes. Across the country, 35% of patients cannot get to the doctor's office for reasons such as transportation, cost, and accessibility. Through Medly's unique partnership with Heal, the company is making it easier to have both doctors and prescriptions available at the patient's convenience while staying in the comfort of their home.

The COVID-19 pandemic's challenges have amplified the need to keep patients at-risk for COVID-19 complications out of doctors' offices, hospitals, and pharmacies whenever possible. By leveraging Heal's home-based primary care, patients can receive data-driven primary and urgent care services in the safety and comfort of their own homes. By adding Medly's same-day prescription delivery, Heal patients can access their specialty, brand, generic, and topical prescriptions without leaving their homes. For patients managing chronic health conditions or juggling multiple prescriptions, Medly can manage refills and coordinate deliveries, improving patient experience and increasing medication adherence.

In July 2020, both companies raised funds to expand nationwide, continuing their mission to democratize access to affordable, quality healthcare. Medly Pharmacy raised $100 million in a Series B round co-led by Greycroft and Volition Capital, and Heal received a $100 million investment from Humana. This partnership is a natural next step for Medly's growth and acts as an important moment in the company's story.

The new partnership is available to all patients within the New York, New Jersey, and Baltimore metro areas and will accept most major insurance plans, including Medicare.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of rethinking how Americans access healthcare and critical medications," said Dr. Marg Patel, Medly's CEO and Cofounder. "Through this exciting partnership, we're harnessing our complementary technologies to help chart a better path forward for an improved patient experience and outcome."

"As we've expanded across the US, we've looked for a partner to help us expand omni-modal healthcare to patients – from primary and preventive in-home care to telemedicine, teletherapy and now medications," said Nick Desai, Heal's CEO and co-founder. "We're on a mission to deliver higher quality healthcare at home, and we're excited to partner with Medly to make it easy and affordable for patients to get prescriptions the same way, especially during the pandemic."

About Medly Pharmacy

Medly Pharmacy is a full-service, digital pharmacy that delivers a patient's prescriptions to their door for free on the same day, in New York City, New Jersey, Miami, Raleigh, Philadelphia and Baltimore. The digital experience makes managing prescriptions simple, efficient, smart and most importantly, safe for customers. More information can be found at https://medly.com/ .

About Heal

Heal is the market leader in doctor house calls, using technology to re-humanize the practice of medicine and deliver better outcomes for patients. With over 250,000 patient visits to date, Heal is quickly gaining popularity. Offered throughout California, Illinois, Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington state, Maryland and Washington D.C., Heal believes in making healthcare a more personal and convenient experience by delivering care in the safety and comfort of a patient's home. Through an easy-to-use app and website, patients can organize a telemedicine or in-home visit with a highly-vetted, board-certified and licensed doctor twelve hours a day, 365 days a year. Note that Heal does not treat emergencies. Heal is in-network with all major PPO insurance companies, as well as Medicare. Heal investors include former Qualcomm CEO and Executive Chairman Paul Jacobs (who is Heal's Chairman of the Board), IRA Capital, Fidelity ContraFund, Jim Breyer, Lionel Richie, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and others. For more information, please visit www.heal.com . Follow Heal on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

