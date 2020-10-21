Medly Pharmacy Brings Flu Shot Program to Brooklyn Community

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medly Pharmacy , a full-service, digital pharmacy that offers free same-day prescription delivery, announced today that it will launch a Flu Shot Program to provide underserved communities in Brooklyn access to the influenza vaccine. As part of the program Medly will host two events on Oct. 21 and Nov. 6, with partners Emblemhealth and the New York City Housing Authority. Assemblywoman Latrice Walker and New York City Council Member Alicka Ampry-Samuel, will also be in attendance to support the local health initiative.

"We are very eager to serve our community in this way," said Dr. Marg Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Medly. "We recognize the acute concern around the influenza epidemic, especially during the current pandemic, and are moved by the outpour of support from our partners to help as many members of the community as possible gain access to the vaccine."

"Now more than ever, it's critical we make flu vaccines accessible to all New Yorkers. Despite Brownsville having the greatest concentration of public housing in the country, it often has the least access to resources. I applaud Medly Pharmacy and EmblemHealth for providing an option to our community by bringing vaccines directly to communities like ours to keep them safe and healthy," said Assemblywoman Latrice Walker

In 2019 there were more than 38 million cases of the flu in the U.S., and only 48% of the population received flu shots . This year there has been a growing concern among experts that an influenza epidemic coupled with the current COVID-19 pandemic could overwhelm hospitals and lead to diagnosis confusion . The possibility of contracting both the flu and COVID-19 virus simultaneously could also pose a severe health risk during the season.

"I am very excited to be part of this unique opportunity to serve my community," said New York City Council Member Alicka Ampry-Samuel. "I was born and raised in this area and feel one of my duties is to actively seek out ways that I can protect and care for the people here. Many NYCHA residents are older and face a greater risk of health complications from the flu. After seeing how hard our family, friends and neighbors were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, it's critical that we invest in keeping Brownsville residents safe this winter. By bringing vaccinations directly to residents, Medly and EmblemHealth are reducing barriers to accessing needed healthcare and saving countless lives."

Medly pharmacists will be on-site administering the vaccination, and available for any questions associated with the virus. The events will take place at the following locations:

Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

from Van Dyke Community Center



392 Blake Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11212

11212 Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

from Van Dyke Community Center



392 Blake Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11212

Participants will receive the vaccination either free or at low cost based on their insurance plans. For more information and event details, please visit www.medlypharmacy.com/flushot.

About Medly Pharmacy

Medly Pharmacy is a full-service, digital pharmacy that delivers a patient's prescriptions to their door for free on the same day, in New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore. The digital experience makes managing prescriptions simple, efficient, smart and most importantly, safe for customers. More information can be found at www.medlypharmacy.com .

