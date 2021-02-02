Medly Pharmacy Expands Leadership Team to Include Former Pharmacy Retail Executive

BROOKLYN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Medly Pharmacy proudly announced the newest addition to its leadership team — Raymond McCall. Raymond will act as Medly's Chief Strategy Officer and help Medly Pharmacy deliver on its steadfast mission to democratize pharmacy access.

Raymond joins the Medly team with over 27 years of leadership experience, holding a proven track record of turnaround success in both retail and pharmacy environments. Most recently, Raymond served as President of XIL Consulting where he leveraged deep industry expertise to lead strategy, innovation, and key client accounts. In addition to overseeing the consulting budget, Raymond was responsible for generating new revenue streams and serving as an advisor to C-Suite Fortune 500 executives that define the prescription drug market, including retail pharmacies, PBMs, drug manufacturers, wholesalers, and generic manufacturers. Medly viewed Raymond's extensive network and relationships with all the stakeholders in the pharmacy ecosystem as a key differentiator in the recruiting process.

Before XIL, Raymond was a Senior Vice President at AholdUSA and a Vice President of Pharmacy Operations at Albertsons. Throughout his career, Raymond has maintained a passion for the belief that a healthy work culture creates a distinct competitive advantage and that an authentic and engaged leader is the key to inspiring and developing teams that exceed all expectations.

At Medly, Raymond will lead the build-out of a world-class strategy and identify new markets for growth opportunities for 2021 and beyond. Raymond will spearhead relationships with current and future external partners that are pivotal for Medly's success, including but not limited to: health plans, managed care organizations, hospitals, health systems, telemedicine, and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

"I started my career as a pharmacist because I simply wanted to help people — and that is still true today," said Raymond McCall, Medly's Chief Strategy Officer. "Although my career has taken me from behind the counter to managing various types of businesses in the pharmacy and retail industries, my "why" remains the same. I am eager for this opportunity and to begin my journey with Medly Pharmacy. With close to three decades of industry experience, I couldn't be more excited to join a company that is shaping the future of the pharmacy."

"Our team is excited to welcome Raymond to the Medly family," said Dr. Marg Patel, CEO and Cofounder of Medly. "Raymond's healthcare background, deep pharmacy and managed care experience, and work ethic will further propel us to reach our potential and be the very best in serving our customers and all our partners while increasing our competitive differentiation."

About Medly Pharmacy

Medly Pharmacy is a full-service, digital pharmacy that delivers a patient's prescriptions to their door for free on the same day in New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Miami, Baltimore and Raleigh. The digital experience makes managing prescriptions simple, efficient, smart and most importantly, safe for customers. More information can be found at https://medly.com/

