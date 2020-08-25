Medly Pharmacy Introduces Innovative Prescription Delivery Services to the Miami Market

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medly Pharmacy , a full-service, digital pharmacy that offers free same-day prescription delivery, today announced the official launch of its services in the Miami market. This region marks Medly's fifth major city, with the company now serving five states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

"The traditional pharmacy experience has had many challenges, oftentimes making filling prescriptions difficult and inconvenient, which has been an issue especially for those who are on strict daily medication regimens," said Dr. Marg Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Medly. "Our goal has been to evolve that experience, and we've seen great success and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from doctors and patients in our existing markets. With the uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Miami, the region needs our services now more than ever. We want to be a resource for patients in the area looking for safe, alternative methods to quickly and easily receive their medications, without the need to leave their homes."

Patients in Miami can access the Medly app to chat with their pharmacy support in several languages such as Spanish, Russian, Mandarin, manage their refills, track their delivery up to when it reaches their door, and more. Medly is able to dispense all medications making it easy for patients to manage and adhere to their prescriptions.

Medly will operate out of 2505 NW 54th Street in Miami, formerly Great Care Pharmacy. Existing customers will be able to continue tapping into the expertise of their local pharmacy – walking in to order and pick up medications if they choose to – but now they will also have access to the digital support and countless other conveniences that Medly offers.

Medly Pharmacy is a full-service, digital pharmacy that delivers a patient's prescriptions to their door for free on the same day, across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida. The digital experience makes managing prescriptions simple, efficient, smart and most importantly, safe for customers.

