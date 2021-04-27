Medly Pharmacy Opens New Location in the Heart of Baltimore to Accommodate Rapid Growth

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medly Pharmacy , a full-service digital pharmacy that offers free same-day prescription delivery, announced today its new headquarters located on 300 St. Paul Street, in the heart of Downtown Baltimore. The new pharmacy location will allow Medly Pharmacy to serve 30x more patients and provide free same-day prescription delivery to all of Baltimore and its suburbs within a 50-mile radius of the new location.

Founded and headquartered in New York City, Medly expanded to Westminster, Maryland, in 2020. Since then, Medly has experienced a year of unprecedented growth, fueled by a digital healthcare boom amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Medly customers, specifically seniors and patients with chronic health conditions, have been wary of leaving their homes and potentially being exposed to COVID-19. For that reason, Medly has seen a 700% increase in the number of prescriptions filled over the past year. To better accommodate this growing customer base, Medly is expanding its retail pharmacy location and fulfillment center in Baltimore and anchoring its new base in Maryland's biggest city.

Powered by technology and founded by second-generation pharmacy owners, Medly is an expert in the pharmacy landscape and helps to improve patient health outcomes. Medly accepts all insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid, and dispenses all types of medications, including specialty, brand, generic, and topical drugs. By doing the customer's price research, Medly has also helped customers save $12.8 million on their prescriptions to date, becoming the only place patients need to go for their pharmacy needs.

To accommodate Medly's rapid growth, the new pharmacy retail and fulfillment center will allow Medly Pharmacy to serve thirty times more customers and more efficiently deliver prescriptions, same-day, to a broader delivery zone. Medly's growth and new location will also bring full-time job opportunities to the community, including both delivery drivers and pharmacy support staff.

"Medly is incredibly proud to become an official resident of Downtown Baltimore. 2020 was a landmark year for Medly, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to continue this growth and expansion in 2021," said Dr. Marg Patel, CEO and Cofounder of Medly. "We look forward to leveraging technology to help Baltimore eliminate pharmacy deserts so every resident can easily access their medications."

"I am thrilled to welcome Medly into our community and applaud Medly's commitment to ensuring all our community's residents, especially those who are elderly or suffering from chronic conditions, can easily obtain their prescriptions," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. "I look forward to continuing fostering this partnership with Medly in the years to come, and know they'll help our residents lead happier and healthier lives."

