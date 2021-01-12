Medly, The Fastest-Growing Digital Pharmacy, Expands to Raleigh

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medly Pharmacy, a full-service, digital pharmacy that offers free same-day prescription delivery, today announced its expansion into the Raleigh market. This expansion marks Medly's sixth market, already servicing New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Miami, and Baltimore – and the first new market of 2021.

Medly's tech-enabled pharmacy platform offers free same-day prescription delivery through a mobile application that allows patients to manage prescription status, chat with pharmacists, and track deliveries up to when the medication reaches their doorstep. This service has been critical for high-risk and elderly patients who can't leave their homes during COVID-19. Additionally, for those patients who prefer to maintain the traditional in-person experience, they can visit Medly's brick-and-mortar locations for all of their pharmacy needs. Medly's patient-first approach provides customer service in over twelve languages and can dispense all medications – specialty, brand, generic, and topical.

In addition to same-day delivery, Medly offers a range of patient-friendly services, including automatic refills and medication synchronization. These services empower patients to overcome social determinants of health and other challenges to access their medications and take them as prescribed by their provider. Together these services create a better experience for each patient resulting in a customer satisfaction score that is 4.5 times greater than that of the average pharmacy.

Medly's expansion to the Raleigh market is an important step in the company journey, using their recent 100 million series B funding round, co-led by Greycroft and Volition Capital, as a springboard to enter the North Carolina market. As Medly embarks on a new year, they're bringing with them the learnings and takeaways from 2020 – including how they helped over 75,000 patients get their prescriptions within a day without having to go to a pharmacy. To support their entrance into Raleigh, Medly has hired dozens of employees and plan to increase staff as they grow throughout the Triangle Region.

"Recent studies have shown that close to 100 million residents in the United States could be lacking adequate access to a pharmacy, and COVID-19 has only exacerbated that growing problem. The impact of the pandemic has resulted in more patients, specifically seniors and those with chronic health conditions, opting to remain at home and have their goods delivered – especially prescriptions," said Dr. Marg Patel, CEO and Cofounder of Medly. "Maintaining medication adherence is more important than ever, especially since those with chronic conditions have the highest risk of hospitalization from the COVID-19 virus. We are eager to make our first mark in North Carolina and help Raleigh residents access their prescriptions in a faster, innovative, and more affordable way as we pave the way for better health outcomes in the state and beyond."

"I'm excited to welcome Medly, a next-generation healthcare innovator and pharmacy, to my district," said State Senator Jay Chaudhuri. "Their announcement could not have come at a better time when patients are relying on pharmacy services more than ever because of the real and continued challenges we face with COVID-19."

Medly will operate out of 3029 Capital Boulevard in Raleigh, North Carolina. Patients that wish to switch their preferred pharmacy to Medly can download the iOS application, visit the pharmacy, or ask their doctor to send their prescriptions to Medly.

About Medly Pharmacy

Medly Pharmacy is a full-service, digital pharmacy that delivers a patient's prescriptions to their door for free on the same day in New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Miami, Baltimore and Raleigh. The digital experience makes managing prescriptions simple, efficient, smart and most importantly, safe for customers. More information can be found at https://medly.com/en-us.

Media Contact:

Baxter Townsend

[email protected]

(631) 697-8530

SOURCE Medly Pharmacy

Related Links

https://medly.com

