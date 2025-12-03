MedMaster Saturn™ Recipient of Two Product Innovation Awards

Interiors + Sources and Architectural Products honor Saturn for design excellence

KENOSHA, Wis., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenall Manufacturing's recently launched MedMaster Saturn™ luminaire has been awarded 2025 Product Innovation Awards (PIAs) by both Interiors + Sources (i+s) and Architectural Products magazines, recognizing its outstanding contribution to commercial interior design and architectural innovation.

Specifically designed for behavioral health and healthcare environments, the MedMaster Saturn blends robust durability with sleek, modern design aesthetics. This innovative new series offers optional synchronous or dual light engines, and features RGB, RGBW, and static color options, allowing control of the inner and outer light rings, independently or together.

The PIA programs celebrate groundbreaking products, systems, and materials that empower architects and designers to achieve new levels of creativity, performance, and sustainability. Judged by panels of experienced architects and designers, submissions are evaluated on innovation in functionality, aesthetics, and performance, as well as their ability to address emerging design concerns, inclusive practices, and material advancements.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from two industry leading publications," said Patricia Rizzo, senior product marketing manager for Kenall's healthcare vertical. "MedMaster Saturn's modern design aesthetic provides behavioral health facilities with a attractive, yet durable, luminaire that elegantly enhances ambiance while also meeting stringent performance requirements."

Hundreds of products compete annually for these prestigious awards, which spotlight manufacturers delivering meaningful innovation for the built environment. This achievement reinforces Kenall's leadership in blending advanced design with the durability and certified performance that define lighting for challenging environments.

About Kenall

Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates unique solutions for the healthcare, behavioral health, cleanroom/containment, correctional, high abuse, transportation, and food processing markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and assembled in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and can comply with the Buy American Act. Please visit kenall.com for more information.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends that offer lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet, with connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisition and innovation to produce a steady flow of new offerings. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes (ISIN code FR0010307819). Legrand Group

