MedMinder Appoints Troy Hilsenroth as CEO

Hilsenroth's decades of proven leadership will drive B2B expansion for the connected pharmacy provider

NORWOOD, Mass., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedMinder Systems Inc. ("MedMinder"), the leading fully integrated, end-to-end pharmacy, medication adherence and connected care solution, today announced that Troy Hilsenroth has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer.

"Troy is a natural fit to lead MedMinder through its next phase," said Uri Geiger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MedMinder. "Since its founding, MedMinder has been focused on connecting directly with patients and caregivers. Now, we are bringing the power of MedMinder to case managers and payors, providing them with technology that is proven to improve medication adherence and patient outcomes. Troy's proven ability to transform ambitious goals into reality will be invaluable as we embark on this journey."

Hilsenroth has a wealth of experience in both domestic and international healthcare markets, with a track record of harnessing technology to deliver high-quality care at a lower cost. He joins MedMinder after serving as CEO of biolog-id, where his development of a new SaaS platform renewed the company's business model and put the company on a path to growth. Eventually Hilsenroth led the company through its preparation to go public. Prior to this, he spent a decade in various leadership roles in the medication adherence/population health division at Omnicell, and earlier in his career he held management and staff pharmacy positions at renowned healthcare organizations.

Hilsenroth's leadership skills were enhanced at the Cleveland Fire Fighters Association after being elected by its members to lead, direct, and coordinate all aspects of Local 93 as part of the executive board. Troy earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy at Ohio State University where he also played football.

"MedMinder is solving a critical issue that impacts all facets of healthcare," said Hilsenroth. "I am energized by the opportunity to combine my passion for driving change in the industry with MedMinder's mission to empower patients to take control of their health and deliver improved health outcomes while reducing healthcare spending. I look forward to playing an important role in MedMinder's continued success."

Founded in 2007, MedMinder offers a suite of solutions to deliver personalized, in-home pharmacy care to patients taking multiple medications. Patients that use MedMinder have an average of 96% medication adherence rate, allowing them to live healthier and more independent lives. To learn more, visit www.medminder.com.

About MedMinder

MedMinder is the leading fully integrated, end-to-end pharmacy, medication adherence and connected care solution for aging and polypharmacy patients. MedMinder's touch screen-enabled, automatic pill dispenser is the first device on the market capable of delivering medications from its pharmacy directly to patients' doors in pre-organized daily trays for the entire month. With a customer-first approach, MedMinder is continually innovating to improve and meet the evolving needs of patients, caregivers, practitioners and payors. More information can be found at www.medminder.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

