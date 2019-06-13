MedNet Announces a New and Expanded Global Partnership Program

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedNet Solutions, a healthcare technology company, today announced a new partnership program for its channel partners. The new program, called the MedNet Value Program, or MVP, is designed to provide extra services and benefits to better support and provide additional value to Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and other types of partners. MVP partners access special pricing and potential rebates on contracted business. MedNet will introduce the program at DIA 2019.

The new and expanded program provides concierge-level account management and service delivery to partners and includes unique co-marketing and co-selling incentives and opportunities to enable MVP partners to expand their business. In addition, Market Development Funds are available that can be applied to training, marketing events, system integration or other mutually beneficial activities.

MVP also includes an advanced certification and mentoring component, designed to provide comprehensive education and training to enable partners to operate autonomously, while still enabling them to access customized and personalized support as needed. The combination of new training tools with the all-in-one MedNet platform will increase the speed of study design and deployment, while improving the overall efficiency of the development process. Partners will be able to more quickly deliver new products and treatments to the patients who need them.

"In the highly competitive clinical trials industry, CROs and other research organizations need to be able to provide competitive and broad value to their customers," said Rick Bernstein, chief commercial officer, MedNet Solutions. "As a provider of a comprehensive all-in-one eClinical solution, we believe MedNet can uniquely help organizations achieve this goal. The MedNet Value Program is designed to further expand the benefits available to our partner ecosystem by equipping them with a seamlessly integrated experience for their customers, while also providing them with unique opportunities to grow and expand their business."

To learn more about the MedNet Value Program (MVP), contact us or visit Booth #1031 at DIA 2019.

About MedNet

MedNet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. MedNet's all-in-one eClinical platform improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), MedNet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while enabling organizations to adapt to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted MedNet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit mednetsolutions.com.

Contact: Barbara Correll, bcorrell@mednetstudy.com

SOURCE MedNet Solutions