Mednet Releases New Expanded API for All-in-One eClinical Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mednet, a healthcare technology company, announced it has released an enhanced API for its eClinical software solution, iMednet. The new API delivers increased functionality of the iMednet platform and simplifies the process for data extraction, increasing the speed in which clinical research teams can share and export study data into other software or platforms. The enhanced API was recently released in beta and is available to all customers.

Enhanced data integration capabilities represent a key component in Mednet's near-term development plan to fully optimize its comprehensive, all-in-one eClinical solution to support the future of clinical trials. As the clinical trial industry evolves, study designs are becoming more complex. There is also a growing number of new data sources, presenting both new opportunities and requirements and demanding clinical research to adopt new processes for collection, storage, analysis and reporting of data. Mednet is in the midst of a multi-release plan to address the evolving needs and opportunities for clinical trials and expanding its data extraction capabilities represents a critical step.

"As the clinical research industry rapidly evolves, new sources and formats for data require new processing procedures and the ability to quickly and accurately make it available for analysis, interpretation and reporting," said Rob Robertson, chief executive officer, Mednet. "We are committed to developing our product to enable clinical research teams to effectively address these evolving needs. Our enhanced API provides increased functionality to support data extraction, enabling our customers and partners to easily export data into other applications such as CTMS systems and other data analytic tools."

To learn more about the new Mednet enhanced API or its all-in-one eClinical solution, contact us.

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's all-in-one eClinical platform improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while enabling organizations to adapt to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit www.mednetsolutions.com.

Contact: Barbara Correll, bcorrell@mednetstudy.com

SOURCE Mednet