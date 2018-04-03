MedNet Solutions Announces Latest Release Of Its Award-Winning eClinical Solution

While this latest iMedNet release enhances Datasets on Demand (DoD), E-mail Notifications, Forms, Patient Record Page, PDF Output, Queries, and Reports for greater trial efficiency, it also includes major enhancements to its Workflow Manager and Date Time Precision (handling of partial dates).

"I am really pleased with this release," stated John M. (Rob) Robertson, President and CEO of MedNet Solutions. "And this release is more exciting than others because our Intelligent Workflow Manager and enhanced Date Time Precision are game changers. Creating user-friendly workflows that enhance query management and improve time management, and decreasing implementation and validation time from many hours to only a few minutes, while ensuring data accuracy, is significant."

MedNet's feature releases are designed to further enhance research efficiency, increase data visibility and improve overall user satisfaction. The company has averaged two major releases a year since moving to an Agile Development Methodology.

Stay in touch with MedNet:

Check out our Blog

Explore our Resource Library

Visit us on LinkedIn

Follow us on Twitter

For more about iMedNet, or to schedule an iMedNet demonstration, please contact MedNet Solutions by email (contact@mednetstudy.com), by phone (866-258-2735) or by visiting MedNet's website.

About MedNet Solutions

MedNet Solutions is a leading healthcare technology company specializing in electronic data solutions designed for the global life sciences community. MedNet's proven, flexible and easy-to-use cloud-based eClinical systems dramatically improve the efficiency of clinical studies and registries of all types and sizes. Beyond simply electronic data capture (EDC), MedNet's solutions deliver the tools and dashboards required to expertly manage all aspects of clinical research. Since 2001, pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted MedNet to consistently deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, please visit www.mednetstudy.com.

Contact Information:

Robert Lovinger

Senior Director of Marketing & Business Development

110 Cheshire Lane, Suite 300

Minnetonka, MN 55305

USA

(763) 258-2735

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mednet-solutions-announces-latest-release-of-its-award-winning-eclinical-solution-300623396.html

SOURCE MedNet Solutions

Related Links

http://www.mednetstudy.com

