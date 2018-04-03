MedNet Solutions Announces Latest Release Of Its Award-Winning eClinical Solution

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MedNet Solutions, an innovative cloud-based eClinical technology company that supports the entire spectrum of clinical research, is pleased to announce the latest release of iMedNet, its agile, efficient, and effective eClinical solution, is now available for all customers. iMedNet is a proven Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) clinical research technology platform that not only provides Electronic Data Capture (EDC), but also delivers an entire suite of eClinical tools to support any clinical trial from start to finish.
While this latest iMedNet release enhances Datasets on Demand (DoD), E-mail Notifications, Forms, Patient Record Page, PDF Output, Queries, and Reports for greater trial efficiency, it also includes major enhancements to its Workflow Manager and Date Time Precision (handling of partial dates).
"I am really pleased with this release," stated John M. (Rob) Robertson, President and CEO of MedNet Solutions. "And this release is more exciting than others because our Intelligent Workflow Manager and enhanced Date Time Precision are game changers. Creating user-friendly workflows that enhance query management and improve time management, and decreasing implementation and validation time from many hours to only a few minutes, while ensuring data accuracy, is significant."
MedNet's feature releases are designed to further enhance research efficiency, increase data visibility and improve overall user satisfaction. The company has averaged two major releases a year since moving to an Agile Development Methodology.
About MedNet Solutions
MedNet Solutions is a leading healthcare technology company specializing in electronic data solutions designed for the global life sciences community. MedNet's proven, flexible and easy-to-use cloud-based eClinical systems dramatically improve the efficiency of clinical studies and registries of all types and sizes. Beyond simply electronic data capture (EDC), MedNet's solutions deliver the tools and dashboards required to expertly manage all aspects of clinical research. Since 2001, pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted MedNet to consistently deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, please visit www.mednetstudy.com.
Contact Information:
Robert Lovinger
Senior Director of Marketing & Business Development
110 Cheshire Lane, Suite 300
Minnetonka, MN 55305
USA
(763) 258-2735
