Medome Launch Heralds the End of Medical Misdiagnoses and Lost Lives

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medome is the first AI technology for Personal Health Records for consumers. Patented and clinically validated with thousands of real patients, it represents a groundbreaking approach to medical diagnostics, officially launching today to prevent misdiagnoses and improve patient outcomes. Created by physicians and technologists who have personally experienced the consequences of medical errors, Medome leverages advanced AI to bridge the gap between patients and the accurate healthcare they crave.

Medome arose from a tragic loss. Dr. Steven Charlap, a physician and entrepreneur, lost his brother to a preventable cancer medical diagnosis error. These preventable events underscore a devastating reality: nearly 400,000 people in the U.S. die each year due to errors in the diagnostic processes.

Driven by these experiences, the Medome team has harnessed the potential of AI to change the course of patient safety. "Medome exists so no one else dies again from misdiagnosis," Dr. Charlap says, emphasizing that this platform was built to save lives through superior medical diagnostics.

Medome is not just another patient-facing symptom checker or a basic ai doctor; it is a comprehensive ai doctor diagnosis system. By utilizing sophisticated AI systems to organize, synthesize, and analyze personal information from lab results to family history Medome portrays a complete picture, uncovering patterns that often get missed.

Unlike other tools, Medome performs multiple intense calibrations in real time to narrow down possibilities. Dr. Charlap explains, "Medical knowledge now exceeds human intellectual capabilities. Our goal is not to replace human doctors but to enable patients to assist clinicians by being more contributory to their health journeys." By using artificial intelligence as the bridge, the platform enhances decisions and identifies safety issues early when they are most effectively treated.

Medome represents a paradigm shift where enabled patients work alongside their providers. By applying proprietary methodologies to complex data, Medome which received support from Stanford, Harvard, the NIH, and the UK's National Health Services enables patients to exert greater control over their diagnosis and treatment plan.

"We built Medome to save lives and ensure no one has to encounter a physician alone again," Dr. Charlap concludes.

Medome is an ai medical diagnosis and health intelligence platform that consolidates your medical history to provide a personalized treatment plan and prevent crises. It analyzes symptoms against your unique risk profile and distinguishes a local emergency from manageable problems. When you do need urgent care, it instantly generates a comprehensive medical summary to optimize diagnostic processes. Think of it as a medical command center that knows you better than any 15-minute appointment ever could.

