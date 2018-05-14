MedOptions Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

OLD LYME, Conn., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MedOptions, the nation's leading provider of behavioral health services to skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, announced that Steven Powell, MD, MPH, CPE, FAPA has joined MedOptions as Chief Medical Officer. Thomas McInerney, CEO of MedOptions, made the announcement earlier today.

Dr. Powell was most recently the Chief Medical Officer for New London Hospital which is a Dartmouth affiliated hospital. He graduated summa cum laude from Clayton College and State University in Georgia with a Bachelor's of Science in Integrative Studies. He earned his M.D. from Mercer University School of Medicine in Georgia and his M.P.H. in Health Policy and Clinical Practice from The Dartmouth Institute at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. He completed internships in Psychiatry and Internal Medicine, a combined residency in Internal Medicine and Psychiatry, a residency in Leadership Preventive Medicine, and was Chief Resident in the departments of Internal Medicine and Psychiatry all at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He is Board Certified in Psychiatry and a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and Board eligible in Internal Medicine and Preventive Medicine. He is also a Certified Physician Executive through the American College of Physician Executives. Dr. Powell also served as the Chair for the New Hampshire Medicaid Waiver Program regarding expansion of substance disorder treatment in the state. He currently holds academic appointments at Dartmouth Medical School as an Instructor in Psychiatry and as an Instructor with The Dartmouth Institute.

Mr. McInerney stated that "we are obviously extremely excited to welcome Dr. Powell to MedOptions. His credentials and track record lend themselves perfectly towards the vision our leadership team has for the role of Chief Medical Officer. I think what excites us the most is that Dr. Powell has demonstrated throughout his career a unique ability to drive operational initiatives while also embracing the highest standards of clinical excellence. We believe this announcement reaffirms and solidifies our commitment to hiring the very best clinicians we can find and I am confident his leadership, skillset, and experience further positions us as the leading provider of behavioral health services to skilled nursing and assisted living facilities."

About MedOptions

MedOptions (www.medoptionsinc.com) partners with skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across the country to provide behavioral health services, including memory care evaluations, medication management, and behavioral interventions. Through multidisciplinary teams comprised of psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, and licensed clinical social workers. MedOptions is uniquely equipped to manage the breadth of behavioral health conditions. Today, MedOptions clinicians provide on-site services to more than 1,600 facilities nationwide.

Contact:

Bernadette Greatorex, Director of Business Development

Telephone: (860) 339-1754

Email: 194993@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medoptions-appoints-new-chief-medical-officer-300647753.html

SOURCE MedOptions

Related Links

https://www.medoptionsinc.com

