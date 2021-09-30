Medorion Announces Expansion Strategy for its Member Behavior-Focused SaaS AI Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medorion , developer of Behavioral Intelligence SaaS solutions for health insurers, announced today that it will broaden its AI-powered EBR™ (Electronic Behavioral Records) platform into additional health plan-related focus areas beyond Medorion's current Behavioral Persuasion software, including a comprehensive member experience solution, risk adjustment and care management. These new implementations will utilize Medorion's EBR™ platform to gain further insights into the "Why" factors that drive member health decisions.

Medorion's market-proven platform leverages existing clinical and social determinants of health (SDoH) data to accurately pinpoint the underlying psychological and environmental barriers as well as the economic drivers behind people's health decisions. Medorion's technology relies on more than 50 years of behavioral science, AI/ ML expertise to create the SaaS-based EBR™ platform, the behavioral equivalent to an Electronic Health record (EHR).

"We are excited to announce the broader implementation of our behavioral insights platform into new avenues of member experience to bolster health plan offerings and capabilities," said Asaf Kleinbort, co-founder and CEO of Medorion. "By leveraging our proven EBR™ platform, we can better understand why members behave the way they do and help health plans and healthcare organizations to elevate their understanding of members' needs and truly personalize care while improving healthcare management delivery of services, and financial outcomes."

Medorion's expanded product offering includes:

Medorion's EBR™ platform uses members' health insights through automated preset digital tools that seamlessly enable omnichannel member accessibility, covering all member populations in multiple health measures, even those with minimal data associated with them. As a result, Medorion's technology allows health plans to provide a unique member experience of personal relevance as opposed to a "personalized" one, allowing for improved member health and business outcomes.

The company recently released new data showing its software platform has brought double-digit enrollment, 1-star gains in several Part D measures, and increased retention rates to top health insurers across the U.S, over the last 18 months. Medorion also recently completed a $6 million funding round led by 10D, iAngels and TAU Ventures.

About Medorion

Medorion's behavioral intelligence software provides health insurers with an in-depth understanding of members and their concerns, enhancing health plans in all areas pertaining to human behavior. Utilizing behavior-based insights, the Medorion EBR™ platform enables payors to personalize and automate one-on-one member conversations at scale, based on health decision barriers. Medorion's SaaS facilitating proactive interactions that improve health delivery and financial outcomes.

Used by top U.S. health insurers, Medorion has improved Star Ratings, raised preventative service utilization, improved medication adherence, boosts member retention and acquisition rates and more. Founded in 2017 by Asaf Kleinbort, Shai Levi and Eviatar Khen, the company's core team includes AI/ML and behavioral science experts and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

