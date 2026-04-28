MEDP Investor Alert: Medpace Sued for Securities Fraud Amid Cancellation Rates

Medpace Holdings Inc. faces securities fraud allegations for alleged understatement of cancellation rates and overstatement of book-to-bill ratio, causing a 16% single day stock drop; investors urged to act by June 8, 2026.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) and certain of the Company's senior executives for securities fraud after significant stock drops resulting from the potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Medpace, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/medpace-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Medpace ($MEDP) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2026

June 8, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud regarding Medpace's alleged understatement of cancellation rates and overstatement of book-to-bill ratio.

Securities regarding Medpace's understatement of cancellation rates and overstatement of book-to-bill ratio. Largest Alleged Stock Decline: February 9, 2026 – 15.9% Stock Drop

February 9, 2026 – 15.9% Stock Drop Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Investors have until June 8, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Medpace common stock. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. It is captioned Durbin v. Medpace Holdings Inc., et al., No. 1:26-cv-00346.

Why is Medpace Being Sued For Securities Fraud?

Medpace is a clinical contract research organization focused on providing scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries.

During the relevant period, Medpace allegedly misled investors concerning its book-to-bill ratio for 4Q 25. According to Medpace, "our award notifications were strong. Cancellations were down across the pipeline." Medpace also discussed how cancellations were "very well behaved."

As alleged, in truth, Medpace's cancellations had increased causing its book-to-bill ratio to decline.

Why did Medpace's Stock Drop?

On February 9, 2026, Medpace released its 4Q 2025 financial results, reporting that its book-to-bill ratio declined to 1.04 due to elevated cancellations.

This news caused the price of Medpace stock to drop nearly 16%, from $530.35 per share on February 9, 2026 to 446.05 per share on February 10, 2026.

BFA is also investigating recent reports that Medpace's cancellations continued to increase and book-to-bill ratio continued to decline, reaching as low as 0.88 for 1Q 26. The company's President, Jesse Geiger, also announced his intention to resign.

On this news, the price of the company's stock declined roughly 23% during afternoon trading on April 23, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/medpace-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Medpace, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/medpace-class-action-lawsuit

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named "Elite Trial Lawyers" by the National Law Journal, "Litigation Stars" by Benchmark Litigation, among the top "500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers" by Lawdragon, "Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar" by Law360 and "SuperLawyers" by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/medpace-class-action-lawsuit

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SOURCE Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP