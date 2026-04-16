MEDP INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Medpace (MEDP) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on June 8, 2026

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According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Medpace's backlog cancellation rate. Defendants continuously touted "well behaved" cancellation rates. Furthermore, Medpace made clear that cancellations were not caused by weak business or a weak funding environment, providing investors with overly positive growth expectations that could not maintain the projected 1.15 book-to-bill ratio.

On February 9, 2026, Medpace issued a press release announcing the Company's fourth quarter 2025 book-to-bill ratio of 1.04, well below the guidance of 1. 15. Following this news, the price of Medpace's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $530.35 per share on February 9, 2026, Medpace's common stock price fell to $446. 05 per share on February 10, 2026, a decline of more than 15.9%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Medpace's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Medpace class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/MEDP or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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