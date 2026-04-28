MEDP Shareholder Alert: June 8, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Medpace Holdings, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP).

Shareholders who purchased shares of MEDP during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/medpace-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=185882&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: April 22, 2025 to February 9, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Medpace's backlog cancellation rate. Defendants continuously touted "well behaved" cancellation rates. Furthermore, Medpace made clear that cancellations were not caused by weak business or a weak funding environment, providing investors with overly positive growth expectations that could not maintain the projected 1.15 book-to-bill ratio. On February 9, 2026, Medpace issued a press release announcing the Company's fourth quarter 2025 book-to-bill ratio of 1.04, well below the guidance of 1. 15. Following this news, the price of Medpace's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $530.35 per share on February 9, 2026, Medpace's common stock price fell to $446. 05 per share on February 10, 2026, a decline of more than 15.9%.

DEADLINE: June 8, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/medpace-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=185882&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of MEDP during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 8, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm