Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Medpace Holdings, Inc. ("Medpace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MEDP) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. (MEDP), CLICK HERE BEFORE JUNE 8, 2026 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, Defendants: (1) consistently oversold the Company's projected book-to-bill ratio for fourth quarter 2025; (2) knew or recklessly disregarded the impact that cancellations have on the Company's book-to-bill ratio; (3) frequently claimed that the projection of a 1.15 book-to-bill ratio for fourth quarter 2025 was reasonable and achievable and that cancellations were not a sign of a weak business environment; (4) reassured investors that the Company was not concerned about the lack of diversity in its pre-backlog; (5) stated that, despite the uptick in metabolic growth, the Company's upside was broad-based and not isolated to any handful of studies; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

Email us at: [email protected]

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles