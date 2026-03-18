MedPeds Associates of Sarasota Notice of Data Breach

SARASOTA, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPeds Associates of Sarasota ("MedPeds") is writing to provide information regarding an event that involves certain information relating to its patients personal health information.

On September 2, 2025, Medpeds discovered that our computer system had been accessed by an unknown entity and that the files were encrypted. MedPeds immediately launched an extensive investigation, to determine the nature and scope of the event and worked quickly to secure its systems, restore access to the information and investigate what happened. Through the investigation, MedPeds determined that an unknown entity potentially gained access to some patient files.

MedPeds performed a comprehensive review of the contents of the affected systems to determine what information could be at issue and to whom the information related. The review was recently completed.

For more information about this notice, please contact David J. Shannon, Esquire at [email protected]

SOURCE MedPeds Associates of Sarasota