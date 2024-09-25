MedPharm Announces Board Expansion with Appointment of Industry Veteran Eric Evans

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPharm, a global topical and transdermal Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization ("CDMO"), today announced Mr. Eric Evans will join its Board of Directors. With more than 30 years of experience, Mr. Evans has held senior financial leadership roles at companies across the pharmaceutical and contract services industries, including holding the position of Chief Financial Officer at the following companies: Alcami Corporation, TriPharm Services, Avista Pharma, Mayne Pharma, AAIPharma Services, and Patheon. Earlier in his career, Mr. Evans held executive finance positions at Novartis and Sandoz.

Eric Evans

"Eric's track record of providing leadership in financial and operational strategies as CFO of multiple high-growth, successful private equity-backed organizations is truly impressive," commented Patrick Walsh, Executive Chairman at MedPharm. "I am delighted to be working with him again."

On his appointment to MedPharm's Board of Directors, Eric commented, "MedPharm has a well-documented history of providing reliable drug delivery services to the global pharma community and with its recent merger with Tergus Pharma, it has set the stage for an exciting next chapter of growth."

About MedPharm

MedPharm is an end-to-end contract service provider of topical and transepithelial products supporting early phase research, formulation development and in vitro testing services in addition to both clinical and commercial manufacturing. With MedPharm's recent merger with Tergus Pharma, MedPharm enhanced its capabilities, transforming the business into a truly differentiated CDMO of scale with superior end-to-end capabilities from drug development & formulation to large batch commercial manufacturing and distribution. For more than 25 years, MedPharm has specialized in reducing risk through its unique, industry-leading in vitro testing and research biology models and is a global leader in product development for dermal/transdermal, lung and nasal, mucosal membrane, ungual, otic and ophthalmic delivery. MedPharm has locations in the United Kingdom and United States, including a new 97,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Durham, NC. For more information, visit medpharm.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit Ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bourne Partners Strategic Capital ("BPSC")

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Bourne Partners Strategic Capital is a private equity and growth equity investment firm focused exclusively on the pharmaceutical, pharma services and consumer healthcare sectors. As owners and operators with over 20 years of experience, BPSC has investment, strategic and operational experience in companies ranging from $5M to $3B in equity value and seeks to align and partner with management teams and other owners in these sectors to grow their businesses. BPSC is a related company of Bourne Partners, which offers investment banking and advisory services in the same key focus areas. For more information, please visit bourne-partners.com.

About Great Point Partners

Great Point Partners, founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, manages over $1.9B of capital in its private funds and public life sciences equity strategy (BioMedical Value Fund). The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, alternate site care, medical device contract manufacturing and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies. For additional information, visit gppfunds.com.

SOURCE MedPharm