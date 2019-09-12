MedPharm Holdings Corporation, to Be Acquired by Medicine Man Technologies, Addresses Outbreak of Vape-Related Lung Illnesses

In recent weeks, there have been hundreds of reports of dangerous and deadly cannabis vaping-related respiratory illnesses characterized by severe pneumonia symptoms, shortness of breath, coughing, fever, fatigue, and respiratory failure. While the exact root cause of these illnesses has yet to be determined, health officials have begun focusing on the role of chemical additives found in many cannabis-containing vaping oils. Some of the suspected chemicals are vitamin E acetate, normally used in the food industry as a preservative, propylene glycol (PG), vegetable glycerin (VG), and medium chain triglycerides (MCT), which are all popular cannabis thinning agents.

Some of these chemical additives (particularly PG and VG), when heated too high during the vaping process, can degrade into harmful cancer-causing byproducts, such as formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and acrolein. The additives have also been linked to the presence of lipid-laden macrophages found in the lungs of people who suffer from this new vape-induced lung disease. The presence of these lipid deposits can, in turn, trigger inflammation in the lungs, a condition known as lipoid pneumonia. Many of these suspected additives simply haven't been evaluated for safety when inhaled and could very well be associated with the observed symptoms in the growing number of cases.

Of further concern, some black-market or counterfeit vape cartridges also contain undisclosed additives that can inhibit the proper functioning of the vaporizer and/or cartridge, which can also lead to safety risks and health issues for consumers.

"Since its inception, MedPharm's philosophy has been to always provide cannabis products of the highest quality, purity, and safety," said Dr. Tyrell Towle, MedPharm's Director of Chemistry and Extraction. "We have always gone above and beyond to tightly control our processes and inputs. That is how we create products that are consistent from batch to batch and free from contamination. In fact, we have voluntarily implemented Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and received third-party GMP certification in early 2019."

In that light, MedPharm committed to never use additives, diluents, viscosity modifiers, or any other substances to carry flavor or alter the behavior of its vaporizable concentrates. Based on its review of the cutting agent's chemical structures and available safety data, or lack thereof, MedPharm's scientists determined that to infuse any of the commonly used diluents into its BATCH or Become line of vape products represented an unacceptable health risk to its customers. Consequently, neither the BATCH nor Become brands contain PG, VG, MCT, or any other such substance. In fact, the only ingredients found in these brands are cannabis distillates and terpenes.

The recent reported outbreaks of lung disease among some people who allegedly vaped cannabis oils with these chemical additives confirms this warranted caution. Given the recently reported lung injuries, MedPharm is renewing its commitment to not use any substance to dilute its vaporizable formulations. Furthermore, MedPharm plans to use its research license in Colorado to investigate the safety of vaporizing cannabis and substances that are commonly used in inhalable cannabis formulations.

"At MedPharm and Medicine Man Technologies, we have always respected the health and safety of cannabis consumers and always used a science-based public health approach in our product development," commented Andy Williams, Co-Founder of MedPharm and Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicine Man Technologies. "The cannabis industry simply does not need any bad actors or black-market manufacturers using questionable manufacturing practices and additives that may lead to a health crisis and additional public skepticism regarding the safety of our industry and products."

Williams continued, "We are also going beyond simply sharing our policy statement prohibiting the use of dangerous additives internally. We are now asking for the pioneering state of Colorado to yet again lead the way for the cannabis industry and ban the use of such chemical additives in all cannabis products, including the concentrates used in vape products. Additionally, we hope that the other 49 states will follow suit and ban these additives as well. Too much is at stake for consumers and for the responsible cannabis companies that do place a priority on the health and safety of the public to not take action. Just because cannabis is still federally illegal and there are no current manufacturing regulations in place does not mean we as an industry cannot do the responsible thing for the good of all involved."

Williams concluded, "Lastly, we also ask cannabis consumers to only buy reputable vape products that are free of these harmful chemical additives and only buy from a licensed dispensary. There are plenty of vape concentrates on the market that use all-natural, cannabis-derived terpenes instead of these potentially harmful chemical additives or are specially extracted without these or other potentially harmful additives."

