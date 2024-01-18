MedPharm, Ltd. Appoints Lynn Allen as Chief Executive Officer

MedPharm

18 Jan, 2024, 09:07 ET

GUILDFORD, England and DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPharm, a global topical and transdermal CDMO, announced today that Lynn Allen has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2024. 

Ms. Allen has more than 25 years of experience in contract development and manufacturing services specific to topical, transdermal, and injectable delivery routes. Prior to joining MedPharm in 2019 as Vice President of Business Development, Ms. Allen held a series of commercial leadership roles at DPT Laboratories and Jubilant HollisterStier.

Lynn Allen, CEO of MedPharm
"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as CEO alongside the expertise and support of the entire leadership team at MedPharm," said Ms. Allen. "MedPharm's scientific expertise has consistently proven to be the gold standard in the field of topical and transdermal drug delivery. I look forward to working with our team to continue supporting our customers and successfully execute their drug development programs."

"We congratulate Lynn on her appointment to CEO. Her leadership and deep knowledge of MedPharm's scientific capabilities, in addition to her strong commercial track record, will be instrumental to MedPharm's growth and expansion," added Trevor Wahlbrink, Partner, Ampersand Capital Partners.

About MedPharm

MedPharm is a global contract provider of topical and transdermal product design and formulation development services. For more than 20 years, MedPharm has specialized in reducing risk and accelerating development times for generic and proprietary pharmaceutical customers through its unique, cost-effective, and industry-leading performance testing models. Well-established as the global leader in dermatology, nail, mucosal membrane, and transdermal product development, MedPharm also offers innovative solutions for ophthalmic and airway preparations. MedPharm has locations in both the United Kingdom and United States and is recognized globally for its regulatory and technical expertise. For more information, visit medpharm.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ampersand

Founded in 1988, Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE MedPharm

