MedPharm Welcomes New Board Members, Appoints Industry Veteran Patrick Walsh as Executive Chairman

MedPharm

26 Feb, 2024, 09:14 ET

GUILDFORD, United Kingdom and DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPharm, a global topical and transdermal CDMO, today announced several Board changes, including the appointment of Patrick Walsh as Executive Chairman. Patrick has been an Ampersand Operating Partner for the last 10 years, served as CEO of three Ampersand CDMO investments, and is currently Chairman of Alcami and ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Patrick Walsh
Minor Hinson of Bourne Partners Strategic Capital ("BPSC") also joined the MedPharm Board of Directors. Minor is the Head of Private Equity and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of BPSC and has served on the Boards of a variety of pharmaceutical and pharma services businesses, including Covis Pharma (BPSC was co-founder with the original management team), PAI Pharmaceuticals and Eximia Research Network.

"Pat's decades of experience leading high growth pharma services and CDMO businesses will be invaluable to MedPharm," said Lynn Allen, CEO of MedPharm. "The addition of Pat and Minor to the Board will bring fresh insights, proven strategies and significant industry expertise to further accelerate the next phase of MedPharm's growth."

On his appointment as MedPharm's Executive Chairman Patrick commented, "MedPharm has a well-documented history of providing reliable drug delivery services to the global pharma community and I am honored to support the company as both an investor and company director."

About MedPharm

MedPharm is a global contract provider of topical and transdermal formulation development services specializing in reducing risk through unique, cost-effective, and industry-leading performance testing models. MedPharm offers innovative dermal/transdermal, respiratory, mucosal membrane and ophthalmic product development solutions with locations in the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit MedPharm.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ampersand

Founded in 1988, Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit Ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn

About Bourne Partners Strategic Capital

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Bourne Partners Strategic Capital is a private equity and growth equity investment firm focused exclusively on the pharmaceutical, pharma services and consumer healthcare sectors (10 current portfolio companies). As owners and operators with over 20 years of experience, BPSC has investment, strategic and operational experience in companies ranging from $5M to $3B in equity value and seeks to align and partner with management teams and other owners in these sectors to grow their business. BPSC is a related company of Bourne Partners, which offers investment banking and advisory services in the same key focus areas For more information, please visit Bourne Partners Strategic Capital.

SOURCE MedPharm

