Medplace Announces New Workers' Compensation Case Management App for Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medplace, an app that connects hundreds of practicing physicians to organizations for medical peer review, case review, and expert witness testimony in all 50 states, announced a new workers' compensation case management platform that helps get Arizona workers back to work.

The new app is for Arizona employers, insurance carriers, and legal counsel that need an efficient way to retain a medical expert for a workers' compensation claim and for physician groups that already conduct independent medical exams.

"Everyone benefits when employees get the care they need and can get back to work safely," said Jerrod Bailey. Tweet this

The platform solves three common workers' compensation claim issues:

Expands Limited Doctor Options

The Medplace app gives employers, carriers, and legal counsel access to top practicing medical experts and avoids overuse of the same experts. Simplifies Difficult Scheduling With all-in-one scheduling, Medplace bypasses the lengthy process of connecting the injured worker with a doctor for a medical exam. Accelerates Slow Communication

Claim leaders can use built-in communication tools like instant messaging and video conferencing to keep all stakeholders in the loop and prevent miscommunications that delay claim resolution.

The platform enables organizations of all sizes to standardize their workers' compensation case process with easy medical exam scheduling, automated billing, purpose letter services, secure file sharing, and record organization.

Medplace's all-in-one platform makes it easy to match with top practicing experts or, conversely, streamline existing processes when organizations bring their own doctors. With the new workers' compensation app, organizations can get injured employees back to work faster by shortening the turnaround time for medical exams.

"Medplace brings technology to workers' compensation case stakeholders and allows them to do medical exams faster, with higher quality, and less cost than ever before. Ultimately, everyone benefits when employees get the care they need and can get back to work safely," said Jerrod Bailey, CEO of Medplace.

Arizona workers' compensation leaders can sign up for first access to the platform here.

Media Contact:

Director of Communications

Nestor Carrillo

[email protected]

773-677-6952

SOURCE Medplace