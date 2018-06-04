MedPlast Appoints Former Hill-Rom CEO To Chairman

During his eight years of leadership at Hill-Rom, Mr. Greisch, 62, was instrumental in transforming the company's business portfolio, expanding its global footprint and advancing its position as a global medical device leader while delivering an increase in enterprise value of over $6 billion. Prior to Hill-Rom, Mr. Greisch served in senior leadership positions with Baxter International Inc., including president of the company's International Operations, chief financial officer and president of its BioScience division. He currently serves on the board of directors of Catalent, Inc., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and The Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

"I could not be more pleased to have someone with John's background and experience become chairman of our board," stated Brian King, CEO, MedPlast. "Since my first meeting with John, I have been energized by his thoughtful and dedicated manner. I am confident that John is going to bring a positive and enthusiastic approach to the MedPlast team, and I am very happy to have him join our board."

Mr. Greisch's appointment follows MedPlast's agreement to acquire the Advanced Surgical and Orthopedics business of Integer Holdings Corporation. The acquisition, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018, will bolster MedPlast's suite of manufacturing services and transform the company into one of the world's leading outsourced contract manufacturers of medical devices. It is the third acquisition that MedPlast has facilitated since partnering in 2016 with Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, two strategic investment firms specializing in the health care industry. Water Street and JLL were instrumental in recruiting Mr. Greisch to the chairman position.

"I am honored to join the board at this exciting point in MedPlast's evolution," said Mr. Greisch. "Through my years of leading and growing one of the world's premier medical technology companies, I have seen the need for a comprehensive services provider like MedPlast. I look forward to working with Brian and the board to build on MedPlast's strong foundation and to position the company as the leading solutions partner to medical device companies."

About MedPlast

At MedPlast, we focus on providing end-to-end solutions for medical device OEMs. Our deep materials expertise – combined with our experience in engineering, manufacturing, assembly, packaging, and sterilization – allows us to bring our customers' medical technology solutions to market. We have 15 locations including low-cost facilities in Costa Rica, China, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. For more information on MedPlast, visit www.medplastgroup.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medplast-appoints-former-hill-rom-ceo-to-chairman-300658649.html

SOURCE MedPlast, LLC

Related Links

http://www.medplastgroup.com

