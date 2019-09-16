MedPower Hires Former SiriusXM Executive as CMO

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPower, LLC, a leading cloud-based eLearning solution provider, announces the appointment of technology and subscription marketing expert, Matt Downing as its Chief Marketing Officer. Downing will lead MedPower's global marketing organization, including the company's marketing strategy, product marketing, communications, demand generation, branding and analytics.

Downing most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at TriPlay, a cloud services start-up in New York City. While at TriPlay, Downing led global marketing for a portfolio of services that included eMusic and eStories audiobooks. Prior to TriPlay, Downing ran sales and marketing for SiriusXM's Direct to Consumer and Music for Business divisions. During his tenure, Downing helped SiriusXM grow from small satellite radio start-up to the world's largest radio broadcaster, with over 27 million subscribers. Downing was also tapped to lead marketing for SiriusXM's new streaming services division, where he focused on consumer research, product strategy, and data analytics for the company.

"We are excited to have an industry veteran like Matt Downing joining our team," said Brian Haggerty, CEO of MedPower. "MedPower is entering a critical growth phase and it's great to have a subscription marketing expert on board that's led other companies and brands through hyper-growth periods. Matt's expertise in customer acquisition, retention and content marketing will enable MedPower to take full advantage of the fast-growing opportunities we see in the Healthcare industry and beyond."

Prior to SiriusXM, Matt served as VP, Marketing at DIRECTV, where he led subscriber acquisition for their Internet division. Downing is a graduate of The University of Michigan, where he studied marketing and business management.

About MedPower

MedPower, LLC is a provider of cloud-hosted, custom SaaS eLearning solutions for the Healthcare industry. MedPower's mobile microlearning system is a simple and powerful learning solution that enables busy healthcare providers to complete essential system training on their own time, from anywhere, using any device. The company supports hospitals, physicians and nurses by offering on-demand custom-developed microlearning training programs for Electronic Medical Records (EMR) adoption, medical ERP systems, hospital and practice workflow management, and administrative functions. Customers are able to realize cost savings and significant performance efficiencies through use of MedPower's platform. For more information, visit www.medpower.org.

