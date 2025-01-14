MedPro Group Endorses Surgical Safety Technologies' OR Black Box® as Ground-breaking Technology to Improve Surgical Quality and Safety

FORT WAYNE, Ind. and NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPro Group, a Berkshire Hathaway company and the nation's leading provider of healthcare liability insurance, has officially endorsed Surgical Safety Technologies' (SST) OR Black Box® as a transformative technology in improving surgical safety and quality.

"I knew when I was introduced to the OR Black Box a decade ago that it would be a game-changer for modern surgery," said Graham Billingham, MD, FACEP, FAAEM, Chief Medical Officer at MedPro Group. "Its ability to capture comprehensive sets of data and leverage advanced AI to enhance quality, improve safety, and mitigate risk is exceptional. It should be noted that this is only the fourth endorsement we have given in the last 13 years. We believe the OR Black Box should be considered for implementation in operating rooms worldwide."

MedPro Group is demonstrating its commitment to the transformative potential of the OR Black Box by working with SST to incentivize its members to integrate the ambient technology into their operating rooms. In doing so, MedPro aims to accelerate its adoption and ensure surgical teams across the globe are exceedingly equipped to improve clinical and operational outcomes.

The OR Black Box captures and analyzes both intracorporeal and extracorporeal audiovisual data from surgical procedures to provide actionable insights that significantly reduce mortality, surgical site infections, length of stay, readmissions, returns to the OR, and never events. With more than 90 peer-reviewed articles documenting its impact, the OR Black Box is the market's singular, holistic solution for driving perioperative quality, safety, and efficiency improvements.

"We are honored to receive MedPro Group's distinguished endorsement," said Teodor Grantcharov, MD, Founder of SST. "This recognition reinforces our long-standing belief that the OR Black Box is unparalleled in its ability to bring transparency and insight to surgical care that improves clinical performance and, ultimately, saves lives."

MedPro Group's endorsement of the OR Black Box aligns with its commitment to supporting technologies that have a measurable impact on the quality of patient care while mitigating risk for healthcare providers. This rare endorsement highlights the technology's evidence-based approach and its unique ability to address critical challenges in today's surgical environments.

For more information about Surgical Safety Technologies and the OR Black Box, visit www.surgicalsafety.com.

About MedPro Group

As the USA's first provider of healthcare liability ("HCL") insurance, MedPro Group – a Berkshire Hathaway company – has protected the assets and reputations of the healthcare community since 1899. With a financial strength rating of A++ from AM Best, MedPro Group is the leader in customized insurance, claims, and patient safety and risk solutions for more than 300,000 physicians, surgeons, dentists and other healthcare professionals, as well as hospitals, senior care and other healthcare facilities. HCL insurance products in the USA are administered by MedPro Group and underwritten by The Medical Protective Company, Princeton Insurance Company, PLICO, Inc., MedPro RRG Risk Retention Group and other Berkshire Hathaway affiliates, including National Fire & Marine Insurance Company.

About Surgical Safety Technologies

Surgical Safety Technologies Inc. (SST) is a mission-driven organization that is transforming healthcare through intelligent software solutions. Our comprehensive platform leverages advanced data analytics, audiovisual capabilities, AI, and machine learning to elevate patient safety, optimize operations, and facilitate continuous improvement across the perioperative, trauma recovery, and labor and delivery environments. Cutting-edge technologies enable autonomous risk detection, real-time operational analytics, predictive insights, and protocol auditing to empower clinicians with the intelligence to achieve superior outcomes. Built on research excellence through partnerships with leading hospitals, our innovative approach integrates with existing systems while future-proofing organizations through an open platform for emerging innovations. Delivering proven value with over 90 peer-reviewed publications, SST drives the future of intelligent healthcare globally. More information can be found at www.surgicalsafety.com.

SOURCE Surgical Safety Technologies