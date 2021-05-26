MedPro Healthcare Staffing Awarded a 2021 Top Workplace of South Florida by The Sun Sentinel

"The South Florida Top Workplaces of 2021 recognition is a testament to the resiliency of MedPro employees in the midst of the pandemic. We were able to maintain our culture and productivity while ensuring our employees' health and safety," said Liz Tonkin, Chief Executive Officer at MedPro Healthcare Staffing. "MedPro continuously adapts to create a work environment that is fun, respectful and rewarding. During the pandemic, we made it our mission to provide a safe haven for employees. I am extremely proud of our employee's tireless efforts to deliver quality healthcare professionals to our clients during these unprecedented times."

MedPro continuously adapts to create a work environment that is fun, respectful, and rewarding.

The Sun Sentinel partnered with Energage LLC, a Philadelphia-based employee engagement platform, for the seventh year to survey nearly 35,990 employees in South Florida. Almost 18,460 employees responded to the survey. For 2021, 85 employers earned recognition as Top Workplaces and were honored at a May 20 virtual special event hosted by TV personality Kavita Channel.

View all of the winners here .

About MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Founded in 1983, MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract healthcare staffing services to facilities across the U.S. MedPro Healthcare Staffing. Located in Sunrise, Fla employs over 200 corporate employees. For more information, please contact Stacey Edwards at (954) 228.7534. www.medprostaffing.com .

SOURCE MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Related Links

http://www.medprostaffing.com

