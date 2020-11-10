MedPro Healthcare Staffing Listed Among Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. by the SIA

Staffing Industry Analysts included MedPro Healthcare Staffing in its annual Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. list. Tweet this

The list was not relegated to a single industry, but rather the SIA defines 'staffing' as revenue that was generated by companies which placed temporary workers to business clients, services from 'place and search' companies and direct hire/permanent placement and retained search organizations as well.

Georgia led the list with 18 staffing firms headquartered in the state, while Florida, which houses MedPro Healthcare Staffing, came in second, with 17. Rounding out the Top 5 were California (15), Texas (13) and a three-way tie in New York, New Jersey and Illinois, which all have 12 each.

MedPro Healthcare Staffing features an extensive network and a celebrated essential frontline workforce of travel nurses and allied professionals. At MedPro International, clients are provided with top-tier foreign-educated healthcare professionals. In fact, MedPro International has successfully integrated more international medical professionals into the country's healthcare system than any other U.S.-based company in the industry. The MedPro difference is in The MedPro Experience, a personalized employee engagement program that honors our workforce with rewarding personal and professional experiences and assignments.

MedPro is among the top staffing companies in the country and leading healthcare providers trust us to fulfill their staffing needs.

About MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract staffing services. Since 1983, the company has placed thousands of foreign-educated healthcare professionals in top facilities nationwide.

The company strives to work smart, promote individual growth, and have fun while working as a team to deliver a valued service to its clients and employees.

For more information, please contact Stacey Edwards at: (954) 228.7534

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.

SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

For more information: www.staffingindustry.com

