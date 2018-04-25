MedPro Healthcare Staffing Named Third-Best Workplace in South Florida

Each year, the Sun Sentinel Media Group puts together a list of the best places to work in South Florida. Nominated workplaces are judged based on feedback from a survey sent from the media group, which allows for employees to anonymously give their feedback about their overall workplace experiences. There were 20 workplaces who placed in the mid-sized category this year.

"This award illustrates our company's commitment to a culture of positivity, learning and growing together, and working as a team to empower one another," says Liz Tonkin, President and CEO of MedPro Healthcare Staffing. "What makes our workplace so incredible are our employees and the unique experiences they bring to the team. Therefore, as an organization, we make it a priority to create a workplace where enthusiasm and motivation are embedded into the very fabric of our culture."

MedPro's core values are reflected in the workplace culture by offering employees fun company events for team-building, raffles, and other employee recognition systems for celebrating and rewarding success. The company also has weekly huddles to promote professional development and offers boot camp to help its employees stay healthy.

MedPro also recognizes the importance of giving back and organizes ways for employees to get involved in local community service events and charitable donations.

"Last year, we won fourth place, which was an incredible feat," says Tonkin. "This year, we ranked as the third-best workplace in South Florida, so I think we're doing something right. We're going to continue building and nurturing a culture of empowerment and teamwork as we continue to evolve."

About MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract staffing services. Since 1983, the company has placed thousands of U.S. travel nurses, Allied health, and foreign-educated healthcare professionals in top facilities nationwide. The company strives to work smart, promote individual growth, and have fun while working as a team to deliver a valued service to its clients and employees.

