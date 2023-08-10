MedPro Healthcare Staffing Named to SIA's Largest US Staffing Firms 2023

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPro Healthcare Staffing, a leading provider in contract healthcare staffing services, was named one of the "2023 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States" by Staffing Industry Analysts. The list, issued annually for 28 years, ranks firms according to their US staffing revenue. Companies must have earned at least $100 million in revenue the previous year to be included. MedPro earned $436 million in 2022 and was among 251 companies on the list. Together, the companies generated $168.8 billion and 77.2 percent of the market.

"Being recognized as one of the largest staffing firms confirms our hard work and dedication to delivering quality healthcare to facilities nationwide," said MedPro Healthcare Staffing President and CEO Liz Tonkin. "We're proud of our achievements and are focused on continuing to provide staffing solutions to acute and long-term post-acute hospitals, government facilities, and medical laboratories."

MedPro was named a "2023 SIA Best Staffing Firm to Work For" earlier this year and is a six-time South Florida Sun-Sentinel Top Workplace winner. As the healthcare industry struggles with workforce shortages, MedPro's robust pipeline of foreign-educated nurses and medical technologists and traditional travel nurses and allied professionals provides comprehensive staffing solutions for short- and long-term needs.

Temporary healthcare staffing was the largest revenue segment for 75 of the staffing firms listed. At the same time, Florida, home to MedPro, was the fourth most popular state for US corporate headquarters, with 20 of the listed firms based in the sunshine state.

Founded in 1983, MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract healthcare staffing services to acute and long-term post-acute hospitals, government facilities, and medical laboratories across the U.S. Located in Sunrise, FL., MedPro employs over 300 corporate employees. For more information, please contact Stacey Edwards at (954) 228.7534. www.medprostaffing.com.

